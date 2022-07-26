SuperCom Announces 3rd New Government Electronic Monitoring Contract in Idaho

Another County Juvenile Department contracts with SuperCom to use PureTrack smartphone GPS monitoring solution for Offender Monitoring

OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today the signing of a third new GPS monitoring contract in Idaho. The County Juvenile Department, the contracting agency, will use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance. SuperCom will supply its proprietary software and hardware, whereas the agency will handle equipment installation and client monitoring. The contract is set up as a per unit per day lease, with billing at the end of each month generating recurring revenues.

"There is almost nothing more rewarding to our team than seeing our solutions expand rapidly and organically to more and more adjacent customers, signaling that our hard work and investments over the years are paying off. This is our third win in Idaho in less than a year, adding to our organically growing customer base. Customers seem to be very excited about our products and this to us means a lot," stated Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"We have worked hard to build a unique proprietary solution with hardware, software, and services to fill an unmet need in the market. Our products are designed to not only penetrate further but also grow the market by introducing features that facilitate public safety and lower recidivism rates. Leading with our technology, we expect to continue winning more contracts and satisfying more customers in the future ahead," concluded Ordan Trabelsi.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

