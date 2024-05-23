SuperCom Announces New Contract Win in North California

Expected to generate nearly $500,000 in annual recurring revenue, this new contract continues SuperCom's momentum as the fourth new contract win in North America in 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has secured a new contract to provide housing and evidence-based case management services to youth and those transitioning from housing. This program is set to begin in the summer of 2024 and will run for an initial term of two years. The client has indicated it plans to extend the program after this two-year period.

The initiative represents a significant collaboration between LCA, its local partners. The program aims to support youth reentering the community by delivering high-quality, individualized services that link them to appropriate resources and support systems, ultimately aiding in their successful reintegration and reducing recidivism.

"We are honored to lead this critical initiative. This program underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive support services that make a tangible difference in the lives of young individuals. By focusing on evidence-based case management, we are addressing some of the most pressing needs of youth in transition," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"This new contract allows us to expand our reach and offer our services to a new community. We are dedicated to creating value for government customers and the communities they serve, and we look forward to the positive outcomes this program will achieve. With this new project, SuperCom continues to strengthen its position as a leader in providing rehabilitative services and secure solutions while actively pursuing additional opportunities to serve communities worldwide," Ordan Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com

About Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. (LCA)

LCA is one of California's leading private criminal justice organizations, providing community-based services and electronic monitoring programs to government agencies for over 33 years. LCA's treatment services are evidence-based and built on best practices designed to break the cycle of recidivism. LCA offers a holistic approach with programs addressing cognitive and behavioral issues and alcohol and substance abuse. Geared towards individuals involved in cases with criminal and family courts, LCA offers proven solutions for governmental institutions across California in addressing realignment strategies and plans. LCA's website: http://www.lcaservices.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward-looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

