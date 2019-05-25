SuperCom Receives Nasdaq Notice on Delayed Filing of Its Form 20-F

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors, received a notification from Nasdaq for not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, as previously disclosed by the Company on May 16, 2019. The Company does not comply with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all periodic reports.

This notice from Nasdaq has no effect currently on the listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company has 60 days from notice date, until July 19, 2019, to either file the 20-F or to submit a plan to Nasdaq showing how it intends to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the plan submitted by the Company, Nasdaq can grant an extension for up to 180 calendar days from the 20-F's due date, or until November 11, 2019, to file the form 20-F and regain compliance.

The Company intends to file the 20-F as promptly as practicable and within this allowed period.

SuperCom has been a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world.

