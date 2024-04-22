SuperCom Reports 51% Annual Revenue Growth, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 and 5-Year-Record EBITDA of $4.8 million for Full Year 2023

FY 2023: 5-year-record Revenues $26.6 million; EBITDA Growth of 2350%

Q4 2023: Revenues $5.7 million; EBITDA $1.1 million; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the twelve months and fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for Twelve-Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Compared to the Prior Year Period)

Annual Revenue increased by 51% to $26.6 million from $17.6 million , marking a third consecutive year of revenue growth

from , marking a third consecutive year of revenue growth Revenue from European countries increased by 85% to $17.7 million from $9.6 million

from IoT Segment Revenue increased by 52% to $23.8 million from $15.6 million

from Gross profit increased by 60% to $10.2 million from $6.4 million

from Net Loss in 2023 improved to a ($4.0) million loss from a ($7.5) million Net Loss

loss from a Net Loss Non-GAAP Net Profit in 2023 improved to a $3.2 million profit compared to a ($2.3) million Net Loss

profit compared to a Net Loss EBITDA increased 2350% to $4.8 million from $0.2 million

from Non-GAAP EPS improved to $0.47 compared to $(0.61)

compared to Cash, and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of 2023 increased to $5.6 million from $4.5 million

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2023 Ended December 31, 2023 (Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2022)

Revenue increased 11% to $5.7 million from $5.1 million

from Gross profit increased 44% to $2.3 million from $1.6 million

from Gross margin increased to 41.4% from 32%.

Net Loss of ($1.6) million loss from ($0.1) million Loss

loss from Loss EBITDA increased 43% to $1.1 million from $0.8 million

from Working Capital at end of 2023 increased to $23.1 million from $21.1 million

Business Highlights:

SuperCom, through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCA, won new project in California valued at up to $2.0 million to provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services for adult inmates.

valued at up to to provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services for adult inmates. LCA secured new EM contract in California with an established California services provider in the judicial sector, displacing an incumbent competitor.

with an established services provider in the judicial sector, displacing an incumbent competitor. SuperCom won new project in Canada with a renowned Canadian industry partner in the tracking solutions sector.

with a renowned Canadian industry partner in the tracking solutions sector. SuperCom received a third order of $3.4 million from Romania's Ministry of Interior, which was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.

from Ministry of Interior, which was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023. SuperCom won and launched a $3 million contract to deliver Alcohol Monitoring technologies in California through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCA. This contract is expected to extend till 2026.

contract to deliver Alcohol Monitoring technologies in through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCA. This contract is expected to extend till 2026. SuperCom has expanded its footprint in Finland by securing and launching a national program for the Electronic Monitoring of Domestic Violence offenders. This program leverages SuperCom's cutting-edge PureSecurity Suite to empower Finnish authorities to enhance citizen safety.

by securing and launching a national program for the Electronic Monitoring of Domestic Violence offenders. This program leverages SuperCom's cutting-edge PureSecurity Suite to empower Finnish authorities to enhance citizen safety. SuperCom launched a $3.6M national EM project in Finland with the national government in Q1 2023. By May 2023 , the PureSecurity EM Suite was fully deployed in Finland , covering all EM offender programs – house arrest, GPS, and inmate monitoring.

national EM project in with the national government in Q1 2023. By , the PureSecurity EM Suite was fully deployed in , covering all EM offender programs – house arrest, GPS, and inmate monitoring. SuperCom launched a $4.25 million contract to provide adult re-entry services in Northern California through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCA. The project began in 2023, expanding LCA's existing day reporting and electronic monitoring services to include jail-based and community-based sites.

contract to provide adult re-entry services in through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCA. The project began in 2023, expanding LCA's existing day reporting and electronic monitoring services to include jail-based and community-based sites. SuperCom launched a new project in Iceland , upgrading the company's deployed system to support secured issuance of National ID cards and passports.

, upgrading the company's deployed system to support secured issuance of National ID cards and passports. SuperCom has significantly upgraded its technological suite, rolling out PureProtect for domestic violence monitoring alongside the comprehensive PureOne GPS tracking solution. The company has completed designs for advanced AI integration into the PureSecurity platform, and implementation is underway.

Management Commentary:

"We are immensely proud of our performance in 2023, surpassing expectations and delivering record-breaking growth and profitability. Our relentless pursuit of excellence and strategic initiatives propelled us to new heights, cementing our position as a frontrunner in the electronic monitoring industry," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Our expansion efforts globally yielded remarkable results, with annual revenue growth of 51% to a 5-year-record $26.6 million in annual revenues. We have not only sustained our growth trajectory but also accelerated it compared to the prior year, and in both years, outpaced the average industry growth by several multiples. We also achieved astonishing growth in EBITDA to a 5-year-record level of $4.8 million, reflecting operating leverage and cost optimizations. This growth is a testament to our competitive edge and ability to secure significant contracts, such as the $33 million national domestic violence project and other multiple high-value projects in Europe and California, reflecting our commitment to excellence and our ability to meet the diverse needs of our international clientele," continued Ordan.

"2023 also marked a year of pivotal technological evolution and innovation at SuperCom. We have designed advanced AI capabilities that are set to be integrated into our PureSecurity platform. Moreover, we significantly upgraded our technological suite and rolled out new solutions like PureProtect for domestic violence monitoring and PureOne for the North American market. These enhancements have allowed us to stay at the forefront of the electronic monitoring of offenders industry, consistently delivering solutions that meet and exceed the high standards our clients expect from us," continued Ordan.

"Looking ahead to 2024, we are focused on sustaining our momentum and leveraging our technological advancements to further penetrate existing markets and enter new ones. With a robust pipeline of projects and opportunities, coupled with our strong track record and recurring customer base, we are poised for continued expansion in the years to come. We remain committed to delivering superior value to our shareholders and enhancing the safety and security of the communities we serve," Ordan concluded.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on April 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Israel time) to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2023 results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Dial-In Information: Date: Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time U.S. toll-free: 888-506-0062 Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853 International: 973-528-0011 Access Code: SuperCom

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimate financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this release also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of SuperCom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as earnings before amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses divided by weighted average outstanding shares.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

-Tables Follow-

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



As of December 31,



2023

2022



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

5,206

4,042 Restricted bank deposits

371

463 Trade receivable, net

13,357

10,852 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,742

2,239 Inventories, net

2,503

3,411









Total current assets

28,462

26,290









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Severance pay funds

-

482 Deferred tax long term

501

501 Property and equipment, net

2,701

1,640 Other intangible assts, net

5,576

5,617 Operating lease right-of-use assets

487

484 Goodwill

7,026

7,026









Total long-term assets

16,291

15,750









Total Assets

44,753

42,040

CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term credit

792

900 Trade payables

1,883

1,267 Employees and payroll accruals

1,015

1,339 Related parties

100

168 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

485

469 Short-term Operating lease liabilities

401

381 Deferred revenues ST

726

715









Total current liabilities

5,403

5,239









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term loan

33,952

32,600 Deferred revenues

305

269 Deferred tax liability LT

170

170 Accrued severance pay

-

523 Long-term Operating lease liabilities

108

108









Total long-term liabilities

34,535

33,670









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

9,094

3,057 Additional paid-in capital

102,670

103,000 Accumulated deficit

(106,948)

(102,926)









Total shareholders' equity

4,816

3,131









Total liabilities and equity 44,754

42,040

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



Year ended

December 31,





2023

2022



Unaudited Audited











REVENUES



26,570

17,649 COST OF REVENUES



(16,347) (11,261)











GROSS PROFIT



10,223 6,388











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development



3,110

3,412 Selling and marketing



2,200

2,657 General and administrative



5,460

5,186 Other expense (income), net



2,812

1,138











Total operating expenses



13,582

12,393











OPERATING LOSS



(3,359)

(6,005) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(663)

(1,751)











LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(4,022)

(7,756) INCOME TAX EXPENSE



-

299











NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(4,022)

(7,457)

SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands)











Year ended

December 31,





2023 2022



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit



10,223 6,388 Amortization of intangible assets



354 354 One-time inventory write-off



180 138 Stock-based compensation expenses



13 17 Non-GAAP gross profit



10,770 6,897









GAAP Operating Loss



(3,359) (6,005) Amortization of intangible assets



2,144 1,960 Stock-based compensation expenses



243 138 One-time inventory write-off



180 138 Foreign Currency Loss



1,247 2,086 One-time reorganization expenses



1,967 180 Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,457 1,000 Non-GAAP operating profit



3,849 (503)

GAAP net Loss



(4,022) (7,457) Amortization of intangible assets



2,114 1,960 Stock-based compensation expenses



243 138 One-time inventory write-off



180 138 Foreign Currency Loss



1,247 2,086 Income tax expense



- (299) One-time reorganization expenses



1,967 180 Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,457 1,000 Non-GAAP net Profit (Loss)



3,186 (2,254) Non-GAAP E.P.S



0.47 (0.61)









Net loss for the period



(4,022) (7,457) Income tax expense



- (299) Financial expenses (income), net



663 1,751 Depreciation and Amortization



3,104 2,660 One-time inventory write-off



180 138 Stock-based compensation expenses



243 138 Foreign Currency Loss



1,247 2,086 Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,457 1,000 One-time reorganization expenses



1,967 180 EBITDA *



4,839 197 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before

interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









Three months ended















December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



5,668 5,122 COST OF REVENUES



(3,320) (3,481)









GROSS PROFIT



2,348 1,641









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



651 662 Selling and marketing



541 542 General and administrative



1,993 1,328 Other expense, net



1,614 1,138









Total operating expenses



4,799 3,670









OPERATING LOSS



(2,451) (2,029) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



896 1,627









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(1,555) (402) INCOME TAX EXPENSE



- 299









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(1,555) (103)

SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





















Three months ended



December 31,







2023 2022







Unaudited Unaudited













GAAP gross profit



2,348 1,641

Amortization of intangible assets



89 89

One-time inventory write-off



180 138

Stock-based compensation expenses



13 17

Non-GAAP gross profit



2,630 1,885













GAAP Operating Loss



(2,451) (2,029)

Amortization of intangible assets



685 549

Stock-based compensation expenses



243 138

One-time inventory write-off



180 138

Foreign Currency Loss



238 607

One-time reorganization expenses



451 180

Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,457 1,000

Non-GAAP operating profit



803 583















GAAP net Loss





(1,555) (103)

Amortization of intangible assets





685 549

Stock-based compensation expenses





243 138

One-time inventory write-off





180 138

Foreign Currency Loss





238 607

Income tax expense





- (299)

One-time reorganization expenses





451 180

Allowance for doubtful debt





1,457 1,000

Non-GAAP net Profit





1,699 2,210

Non-GAAP E.P.S





0.15 0.53















Net loss for the period





(1,555) (103)

Income tax expense





- (299)

Financial expenses (income), net





(896) (1,627)

Depreciation and Amortization





975 732

One-time inventory write-off





180 138

Stock-based compensation expenses





243 138

Foreign Currency Loss





238 607

Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business





1,457 1,000

One-time reorganization expenses





451 180

EBITDA *





1,093 766

* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SuperCom