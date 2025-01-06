SuperCom Secures First Contract in Alabama, Rapid US Expansion Continues

10 new contracts in the USA signed in just 60 days, reflecting record expansion speed

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has secured a new contract to provide its advanced GPS tracking and domestic violence (DV) monitoring solutions to a government agency in Alabama. This achievement marks SuperCom's 5th entry into a new US state since August 2024 and its 10th contract signed in the USA in just 60 days. These contracts, spanning Kentucky, South Dakota, and Alabama, reflect record expansion speed for the company and strong US market acceptance of SuperCom's advanced offender electronic monitoring technologies.

Under the contract, SuperCom will deploy its cutting-edge PureSecurity GPS Tracking and PureProtect Domestic Violence Monitoring technologies. These solutions include advanced features such as real-time location tracking, anti-tamper mechanisms, and secure communication channels. The program aims to enhance offender accountability and safeguard victims, providing Alabama law enforcement agencies with powerful tools to improve public safety and offender management. The contract also includes provisions for scalability, allowing for an increase in the number of monitored units and the addition of new services over time.

"We're thrilled to see rapid expansion as we enter the USA market with our advanced technologies, with a record 10 new contracts secured in just 60 days. After reaching impressive annual growth above 50% driven by our wins in Europe, we launched our new technology tailored for the US market, and based on our success thus far, it looks like we hit the nail on the head in terms of market fit," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"The US electronic monitoring market, multiples larger than the European one and projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, offers unmatched growth opportunities. In addition, our U.S. solution benefits from key efficiencies, including a cloud-based infrastructure, a single-language system, centralized operations and logistics, and no reliance on subcontractors. These factors significantly reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, and support higher margins. All of this along with our recent momentum is making us excited here at SuperCom about future prospects for the business as we continue expansion in the US in parallel to our ongoing European expansion," Ordan continued.

"Furthermore, we are happy to bring our innovative GPS tracking and domestic violence monitoring technologies to Alabama, marking our 5th new state entry in the U.S. since August 2024. This milestone underscores the growing demand for our advanced solutions and highlights the trust public safety agencies place in SuperCom. We are proud to contribute to Alabama's efforts to create safer communities and provide essential tools for offender monitoring and victim protection. This new partnership with Alabama not only strengthens our presence in the state but also aligns with our vision for sustained growth across the region," Ordan concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

