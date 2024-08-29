SuperCom Secures New Contract in Maryland with Baltimore-Based Service Provider

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has successfully secured a new contract with a leading Baltimore-based service provider in Maryland. The contract, which was launched in June 2024, is estimated to generate an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately $250,000.

Through this new partnership, SuperCom has deployed its advanced GPS technology, along with its 24/7 monitoring center services. These solutions are designed to significantly enhance the service provider's ability to monitor and manage offenders effectively, ensuring continuous and reliable oversight.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence into Maryland through this partnership with a prominent Baltimore-based service provider. Our GPS technology and 24/7 monitoring center services are perfectly aligned to meet the needs of their clients and operations, providing robust and reliable solutions to support their mission. This contract not only strengthens our footprint in the U.S. market but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering top-tier technology and services that empower our partners and clients to achieve their goals," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Over the past year, SuperCom has successfully expanded into new territories across North America, establishing a strong presence in key markets. This growth reflects our ongoing dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our entry into Maryland is another important milestone in our North American expansion strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings," Ordan Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

