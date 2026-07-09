SuperCom Secures New Contract with Large Georgia-Based Electronic Monitoring Service Provider - Fully Displacing the Incumbent

18th new service provider agreement since mid-2024

Initial deployment size estimated to be over two times larger than any former U.S. service provider deployment in this same period

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced it has secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract with an established Georgia-based service provider. The contract is expected to facilitate SuperCom's expansion in Georgia through the provider's established network, further accelerating the Company's nationwide expansion. SuperCom's direct contract with the provider fully displaced the service provider's incumbent EM provider of over 15 years.

The established service provider has over 25 years of experience in the private probation sector, supporting community supervision programs and the individuals they monitor. Its services include pretrial services, bond supervision, basic probation, electronic monitoring, and alternative sentencing options. With a long-standing presence in Georgia, the provider is well-positioned to deploy SuperCom's PureOne technology through its numerous locations across the state.

SuperCom's proprietary technology was thoroughly evaluated in live demonstrations spanning multiple weeks. Following the evaluations, the service provider selected SuperCom's PureOne GPS solution, pointing to its tracking precision, secure communications, battery performance, and lightweight, discreet device form factor with a straightforward user experience. Under this new agreement, the provider is expected to begin deploying SuperCom's PureOne GPS units in August 2026.

"We are pleased to have been selected by a large electronic monitoring service provider to expand our presence in Georgia, with an initial deployment size over twice as large as any former U.S. EM service provider partnership since mid-2024," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Partnering with an established provider of this scale gives us efficient access to agencies across Georgia through a network built over decades, allowing us to extend our PureOne GPS technology to help provide safety to more communities in the state. The provider's selection of SuperCom following live evaluations reflects the strength and reliability of our PureOne technology and matches the recognition and support it has been receiving in the electronic monitoring market."

"This marks our 18th new service provider partnership since mid-2024, underscoring the expanding recognition of our technology across the U.S. electronic monitoring market with a large provider in the space," Trabelsi added. "Backed by a strong financial foundation and a trailing twelve-month non-GAAP EBITDA of $10.3 million, we remain well-positioned to deploy through trusted small-to-large scale regional partners, secure additional wins, and broaden our revenue-generating footprint across both the U.S. and Europe. Every partnership we sign helps strengthen our reputation and candidacy for additional contracts worldwide," concluded Trabelsi.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SuperCom