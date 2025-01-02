SuperCom Secures Two New Agency Contracts in Kentucky, Displacing Incumbent Competitors

SuperCom Continues Rapid US Market Expansion with New Direct Agency Contracts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has secured two new contracts with key agencies in Kentucky. These contracts involve the deployment of SuperCom's advanced public safety technologies, designed to enhance monitoring capabilities and provide reliable solutions tailored to agency needs.

SuperCom successfully displaced different incumbent competitors for each agency, securing these contracts through its innovative and trusted technologies. This achievement reflects SuperCom's expanding U.S. footprint and growing reputation as a trusted electronic monitoring and public safety solutions provider. By fostering direct partnerships with government agencies and delivering tailored solutions, SuperCom further strengthens Kentucky's public safety infrastructure with proven tools designed to enhance offender monitoring and support rehabilitation efforts.

"We are thrilled to deepen our engagement in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a region where SuperCom has already established roots. These new wins reflect not only our competitive edge in technology but also the trust we've built through our prior achievements in the state, including the deployment of our PureProtect domestic violence monitoring solutions. Our growing presence in Kentucky is part of SuperCom's broader U.S. expansion, where we continue to introduce innovative public safety technologies that address the evolving needs of agencies and communities," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"This recent success, accompanied by a stream of new contract wins, highlights the momentum we're experiencing across the U.S., as we strengthen our position as a leading provider of electronic monitoring and public safety solutions. It is gratifying to see our innovative technologies not only replace competitors but also make a measurable impact on public safety. These contracts reaffirm our ability to deliver tailored, high-quality solutions while supporting agencies in achieving their missions effectively," Ordan concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

