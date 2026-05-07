SuperCom Wins 4 New Electronic Monitoring Contracts in New York, Displacing 3 Incumbent Vendors

100% conversion of all 4 new opportunities in New York State into 4 new direct county customers

Marks over 40 new contracts in U.S. expansion since mid-2024

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won four new direct agency electronic monitoring (EM) contracts with counties across New York State. The new contracts followed strong customer satisfaction and positive feedback from SuperCom's initial county deployment in the state. The counties span the northern, western, and central regions of New York and will utilize SuperCom's PureSecurity GPS monitoring technology to support offender supervision programs.

Three of the four contracts represent full incumbent displacements, replacing prominent U.S. electronic monitoring providers following direct evaluation processes and successful field demonstrations, including officer trial runs using SuperCom's equipment. The fourth award supports the launch of a new electronic monitoring program within the county.

SuperCom successfully converted all four recent opportunities in New York State into new county customers, achieving a 100% conversion rate. Throughout the evaluation process, SuperCom demonstrated the unique strengths and reliability of its technology platform, helping address issues agencies experienced with incumbent providers, together with a strong customer reference from its first New York county deployment.

These contracts expand SuperCom's New York state footprint to five county deployments, further strengthening the Company's growing regional footprint and execution track record across the United States. Training and initial unit deployment has been completed for all four contracts, which follow a recurring revenue model based on daily active units.

"We are excited about these achievements in New York State," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Winning four new county contracts with a 100% opportunity conversion rate, including three incumbent displacements against larger U.S. competitors, is a powerful validation of our proprietary technology, service capabilities, and execution strategy."

"These wins followed thorough agency evaluations and successful field demonstrations of our platform. We believe the decisions were driven by the strength, reliability, and operational advantages of our PureSecurity GPS technology including the proprietary PureOne ankle bracelet, particularly as agencies seek to overcome challenges experienced with incumbent systems and improve overall program performance."

"Our recent momentum in New York further demonstrates the effectiveness of our regional expansion strategy in the U.S., where successful deployments create strong references and support additional county-level opportunities. Since mid-2024, we have secured over 40 new contracts across the United States, expanded into 16 new states, and established 17 new service provider partnerships. We believe this momentum across the U.S. reflects growing market recognition of our ability to deliver advanced, field-proven electronic monitoring solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern public safety agencies," Trabelsi concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-in-class electronic monitoring platform offering advanced GPS and RF tracking, anti-tamper mechanisms, secure communications, extensive historical data, seamless third-party system integration, and ultra-lightweight tracking devices with proprietary energy efficiency algorithms designed for long battery life and high operational reliability. The platform supports a broad range of public safety programs, including community supervision, domestic violence prevention, rehabilitation initiatives, and alternative-to-incarceration programs.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SuperCom