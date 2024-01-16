SuperCom Wins New Project in Canada

Revenue generation expected to start in the first quarter of 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce a new project win with a renowned Canadian industry partner in the tracking solutions sector. This project marks another milestone in SuperCom's journey, building on the company's successful history of delivering top-tier services and technologies.

This new project represents a new chapter in SuperCom's long-standing collaboration with this partner, transitioning from successful collaboration for providing RF-based tracking technology to embracing new GPS technologies. This expansion into new GPS technologies with the state-of-the-art PureOne devices underscores the company's commitment to innovation and ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients.

The project's initial phase is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, with significant potential for expansion in both scale and scope. The company sees this collaboration as a testament to its enduring partnerships and capacity for future growth.

"We're excited about this new project in Canada. Our partnership's expansion into GPS technology with our PureOne devices marks a notable achievement for SuperCom. This project not only strengthens our relationship with a valued partner but also highlights our commitment to innovation and adapting to market needs," commented Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and President of SuperCom.

"We are proud to see the trust and confidence our partner has placed in us and our innovative tracking solutions. This project exemplifies our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and reinforces our position as a leader in the electronic monitoring industry," Mr. Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

