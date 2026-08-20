SuperCom Wins Third Electric Monitoring Contract in Texas, Displacing Incumbant

County's Juvenile Probation Agency Selects SuperCom's PureOne GPS Technology Following Multi-Week Live-Unit Evaluation

Reinforces SuperCom's Expansion Model Within Newly Entered U.S. States

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has won a new county-level electronic monitoring contract with a juvenile probation agency in the state of Texas. The award represents SuperCom's third contract since its recent expansion in the state in December 2025 and fully displaces the county's incumbent electronic monitoring provider.

Under the contract, SuperCom will deploy its proprietary PureOne GPS solution to support the agency's juvenile supervision program. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units, further expanding SuperCom's recurring revenue customer base. SuperCom was selected following a multi-week live-unit evaluation in which its PureOne technology was tested against competing solutions.

"Our ambition in the United States is to build durable and expanding positions within each new market that we enter," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Texas is a strong example of this strategy in action. After establishing a foothold, we build density county by county as the performance of our technology and the quality of our execution create opportunities for continued expansion."

"This latest contract builds on broad-based momentum across our core markets, including more than 45 new electronic monitoring contracts secured in the United States since mid-2024 and more than 20 national project wins across Europe," Trabelsi added. "With trailing twelve-month EBITDA1 of approximately $11.7 million through the second quarter of 2026 and a strong balance sheet, we have the financial and operational foundation to leverage our technology leadership to drive continued expansion across both the U.S. and Europe."

SuperCom's PureOne is an all-in-one GPS tracking bracelet designed for continuous indoor and outdoor location monitoring. The solution combines high-precision GPS, cell-tower and Wi-Fi positioning with secure LTE communications, configurable zones and schedules, multiple tamper-detection mechanisms and extended battery performance. Its lightweight, ergonomic design and integrated monitoring capabilities provide correctional and public safety agencies with a reliable and efficient platform for managing community-supervision programs.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this release also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of SuperCom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

1 - EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

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SOURCE SuperCom