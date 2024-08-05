Suridata Announces Strategic Partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT) to Enhance SaaS Security Solutions

The partnership between Suridata and WWT marks a significant milestone in the field of cybersecurity. Suridata's advanced SaaS security technologies, combined with WWT's extensive expertise in IT infrastructure and integration, will provide businesses with comprehensive, scalable, and robust SaaS security solutions.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Enhanced Capabilities : Integrating Suridata's SaaS security platform with WWT's offerings to provide superior threat detection and response for SaaS applications.

: Integrating Suridata's SaaS security platform with WWT's offerings to provide superior threat detection and response for SaaS applications. Scalability and Integration: Leveraging WWT's global infrastructure and integration services to ensure seamless deployment and scalability of Suridata's SaaS security platform across various platforms.

Leveraging WWT's global infrastructure and integration services to ensure seamless deployment and scalability of Suridata's SaaS security platform across various platforms. Comprehensive Security : Offering end-to-end SaaS security solutions that protect businesses from emerging threats and vulnerabilities in the SaaS ecosystem.

: Offering end-to-end SaaS security solutions that protect businesses from emerging threats and vulnerabilities in the SaaS ecosystem. Expert Support and Services: Providing expert consultation, implementation, and support services to help businesses optimize their SaaS security posture.

Leadership Quotes

"We are excited to partner with WWT to enhance the security of SaaS applications," said Lee Kappon, co-founder & CEO of Suridata. "This partnership allows us to combine our cutting-edge security technology with WWT's extensive expertise to deliver unparalleled security solutions to our clients."

"WWT is proud to collaborate with Suridata in this innovative venture," said Bob Olwig, EVP, Global Partner Alliance sat WWT. "Together, we aim to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable SaaS security solutions in the market."

For more information visit: https://www.wwt.com/partner/suridata/overview

About Suridata

Suridata's SaaS runtime security solution detects and prevents breaches originating from SaaS applications, safeguarding enterprises against exploitation of existing attack paths.

The extensive use of SaaS applications, APIs, and service accounts creates a complex SaaS network with thousands of interconnections. Suridata maps this network and the associated risks, connects the dots to understand the attacker's perspective, and identifies active attack paths that can be exploited. With Suridata's solution, security teams can break these attack paths and respond to critical risks effectively.

For more information visit: https://www.suridata.ai/

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

