Suridata Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards

Suridata Wins Next Gen SaaS/Cloud Security in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

ISRAEL, Tel-Aviv, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suridata is proud to announce we have won the Next Gen SaaS/Cloud Security from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.



"We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition as the next generation SaaS security solution. This award validates our commitment to providing innovative and effective security solutions to our customers. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are passionate about delivering the best-in-class security solutions. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology and provide unmatched services to our customers, to ensure they stay secure in the ever-evolving threat landscape." said Lee Kappon, Co-Founder and CEO of Suridata

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Suridata is absolutely worthy of this Next Gen SaaS/Cloud Security coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Suridata

Suridata's SaaS Security platform enables organizations to secure the use of SaaS applications. Companies rely on our solution to identify risks of misconfigurations, third-party integrations, and users' access. Once risks have been identified, the platform provides a remediation process according to best practices and security frameworks.

The comprehensive point of view of Suridata's solution ensures risk reduction across dozens of critical SaaS applications.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

