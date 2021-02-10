Survey Reveals that 21st Century Moms Seek Versatility in their Pregnancy Care

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a private company commercializing INVU™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform—today announced survey findings that examine the recent experiences of new or expectant mothers with remote and in-person prenatal monitoring. The survey, commissioned by Nuvo in partnership with Wakefield Research, was conducted among 500 new or expectant mothers in the United States and focused on the existing challenges of in-person prenatal care appointments, such as the necessary time commitment, childcare needs and time spent away from work, along with new concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Survey Findings:

The average woman sets aside more than one hour (69 minutes) for each in-person prenatal visit, spending a total of over 800 minutes at in-person prenatal visits during her pregnancy.

71 percent of new and expectant moms surveyed reported being "really worried" about exposure to COVID-19 as a direct result of in-person prenatal visits.

80 percent of new and expectant mothers of color, who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, reported being "very worried" about exposure to COVID-19 during prenatal visits.

79 percent of women pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic have had as many as seven prenatal telehealth visits with their physician—however, anecdotal evidence suggests these visits were often lacking some of the vital measurements taken during in-person visits.

77 percent of new and expectant mothers would prefer to do some of their prenatal visits remotely as long as their doctor could provide the same level of care.

93 percent of women surveyed feel that hearing from their doctor that their pregnancy is going well is the most reassuring part of their prenatal visits.

"Research shows that the current pregnancy monitoring guidelines, which recommend 12-14 in-office monitoring sessions, place a burden on expectant mothers that is difficult to bear during the best of times—and frankly, dangerous during a pandemic," says Debra Bass, global chief marketing officer and president of Nuvo Group America. "Moms should not be tethered to 100 percent brick-and-mortar care in an age where technology enables patients to access care from anywhere. As Nuvo looks to bring pregnancy care into the 21st century, we felt it was important to better understand the current sentiments of expectant moms so we can continue to serve them through new solutions that meet their evolving needs."

"These survey findings clearly demonstrate that the burden of maintaining prenatal care appointments can be addressed by digital and/or telehealth options—and while reliable options do exist, they currently lack critical fetal and maternal viability checks," says Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, M.D., chief medical officer of Axia Women's Health. "Axia recently became the first U.S. partner to offer the INVU platform to our patients as part of our ongoing commitment to elevating the quality of our care while preserving the personalized nature of our approach. Based on the needs of today's patients, it's important for providers to start extending telehealth services beyond video 'televisits' to include comprehensive remote monitoring—both during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

INVU™ by Nuvo is the first FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform that allows expectant mothers to monitor maternal-fetal health from anywhere under the supervision of their physician. The physician prescribes INVU to the mother, who wears the INVU sensor band during virtual visits. During these visits, a live reading allows the mother to access simplified data and insights via the paired INVU app, while the provider receives fetal and maternal heart rate tracings comparable to the fetal viability checks that normally occur in prenatal visits. INVU is designed to integrate with other peripheral devices, such as blood pressure cuffs, allowing the mother to easily record and track important vitals for her provider to review all on one app.

About Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group is committed to serving providers and expectant mothers by advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools and practices. The INVU platform combines proprietary hardware for data collection, innovative cloud-based software for computational power and AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. INVU has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring, and has a 510(k) pending for remote monitoring of maternal uterine activity in the United States. Company leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com

