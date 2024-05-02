SwiftDuct Presents Positive Clinical Study Results of SwiftGlide For ERCP Procedures at ESGE Days 2024

SwiftDuct's first clinical study, which was conducted at Galilee Medical Center, demonstrates that the company's electrochemical navigation method has the potential to improve ERCP procedures and outcomes, marking an important milestone towards Fluoroscopy-Free ERCP cannulation.

ERCP is a widely used procedure to diagnose and treat issues in the bile or pancreatic ducts.

SAKHNIN, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a poster presentation at the 2024 annual meeting of the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, ESGE Days 2024, SwiftDuct announced the positive findings of the first clinical trial of SwiftGlide™, the company's electrochemical navigation system for ERCP procedures.

The study showed that SwiftGlide™ was successful in differentiating between bile and pancreatic/mixed juices as the basis to providing selective and safe biliary cannulation during ERCP procedures.

SwiftDuct study’s principal investigator Tawfik Khoury, M.D. and SwiftDuct CEO Samer Abboud at ESGE Days 2024 where the company’s trial data was presented for the first time.

The poster, titled Electrochemical in-situ intraoperative testing during ERCP for safer cannulation: A Novel Approach Using Multi-Pole Electrodes and Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy, was presented by the study's principal investigator Dr. Tawfik Khoury, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Galilee Medical Center & EMMS Nazareth Hospital and Assistant Professor at Bar-Ilan University.

The data from 14 patients, collected at Galilee Medical Center, in Nahariya, Israel, demonstrated that SwiftGlide™'s multi-pole sensors were able to differentiate between bile and pancreatic/mixed juices.

Dr. Khoury said, "We are thrilled with these initial clinical findings, though, of course, this is just the beginning and further studies should be conducted."

Dr. Wisam Sbeit, Head Manager of the Gastroenterology Department at Galilee Medical Center said, "SwiftDuct has in its hands a promising new technology that has the potential to enable endoscopists to quickly and efficiently conduct an ERCP procedure with selective biliary cannulation, improve patient outcomes and reduce the occurrence of post ERCP pancreatitis, hospital stays and costs."

SwiftDuct CEO Mr. Samer Abboud said, "The differentiation between bile and pancreatic/mixed juices provides the first ever opportunity for the most accurate ERCP, without, or with a minimal need for fluoroscopy. Together with Swiftome™, a superior Papillotom in development, we provide an advanced ERCP navigation kit that empowers endoscopists to reach the bile duct without inadvertent cannulation of the pancreatic duct, enabling Fluoroscopy-Free ERCP cannulation, and minimizing the rate of post-ERCP pancreatitis."

About SwiftDuct

SwiftDuct is developing the SwiftGlide™ with integrated sensors that "feel" the surrounding fluids while navigating through the ducts and indicating the real-time anatomical location of the wire. A "green light" is given when heading in the right direction towards the bile duct and an alert is given when going in the wrong direction to the pancreatic duct. To overcome anatomical variations and enable easier maneuverability within the ducts, SwiftDuct is also developing the Swiftome™, a superior Papillotom with exceptional distal bending flexibility. SwiftDuct is a MEDX Xelerator portfolio company, located at the incubator's Sakhnin branch in Northern Israel. For more information: www.swiftduct.com

Press Contact

Marjie Hadad

Must Have Communications

On behalf of SwiftDuct

www.mhc-pr.com

+972-54-536-5220

917-790-1178

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403526/Dr__Khoury_and_Samer_Abboud.jpg

SOURCE SwiftDuct