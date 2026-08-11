Synchrony Medical Enrolling Bronchiectasis Patients in Real-World Study to Evaluate Impact of LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System

12-Month Observational Study at Leading U.S. Respiratory Centers Will Assess Clinical Impact of Independent Home Use of the LibAirty™ System

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Medical, a respiratory care technology company and creator of the FDA-cleared LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System, today announced that RELACS (Real Life Evaluation of the LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System in Adults with Bronchiectasis) is actively enrolling patients at leading U.S. respiratory care centers, including the Medical University of South Carolina, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Emory University School of Medicine - Pulmonary Clinic in Atlanta. The 12-month prospective observational study is evaluating how integrating LibAirty™ into routine, home-based therapy affects the health outcomes and quality of life for people living with bronchiectasis, compared to each participant's prior 12-month medical history.

Bronchiectasis is a chronic lung condition in which damaged, widened airways lead to mucus accumulation in the lungs, driving a cycle of persistent cough, recurrent infections, and long-term decline in lung function. For the hundreds of thousands of Americans living with the condition, daily airway clearance is a vital line of defense—helping remove trapped mucus to reduce symptoms, prevent repeated infections, slow disease progression, and restore quality of life.

LibAirty™ is an airway clearance system designed to make daily home therapy simple and effective. Based on the principles of autogenic drainage, a clinically proven airway clearance technique, the device delivers targeted chest pressure synchronized with app-guided breathing coaching, enabling patients to easily experience therapy independently at home. Earlier clinical studies at Sheba Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina found that patients cleared twice as much sputum with LibAirty™ compared to traditional vest-based therapy, while reporting higher comfort and satisfaction1.

"Maintaining daily airway clearance at home is a constant struggle for people with bronchiectasis," said Dr. Patrick Flume, Director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Center at MUSC Health. "Since introducing LibAirty™, the feedback has been very positive. Patients are reporting better lung clearance with improved comfort and ease. The RELACS study enables us to capture these observations and evaluate their impact on long-term clinical outcomes over a full year of independent use."

"LibAirty™ was designed to empower people living with chronic lung conditions to take control of their health at home," said Anat Shani, Co-Founder & CEO of Synchrony Medical. "Advancing the RELACS study across top-tier U.S. respiratory centers is an important step in our mission to expand access to effective, patient-centered technology, backed by real-world evidence."

More information about the study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT07135284).

About Synchrony Medical

Synchrony Medical is a respiratory care technology company dedicated to providing advanced at-home airway clearance therapy. The company's FDA-cleared LibAirty™ Airway Clearance System is designed to transform respiratory therapy into an easy-to-manage daily routine that patients can perform independently at home and elevate the standard of care for those living with chronic lung disease. Developed in collaboration with leading pulmonologists at Sheba Medical Center, LibAirty™ was founded through Edge Medical Ventures' EdgeLabs (formerly MEDX Xelerator). Synchrony Medical is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, with additional operations in Or Yehuda, Israel. For more information, visit https://libairty.health/.

Helper N, Ashkenazi M, Sokol G, Dagan A, Efrati O. A Novel Medical Device for Airway Clearance. J Clin Med. 2025 Jan 30;14(3):907.

Mingora C, Barfield W, Shani A, Tzfoni T, Flume P. Evaluation of the Safety and Efficacy of LibAirtyTM Airway Clearance System in Patients with Bronchiectasis. Presented at The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) Annual Meeting 2023.

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SOURCE Synchrony Medical