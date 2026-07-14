Syngenta and Groundwork BioAg enter partnership to bring innovation in biologicals and soil carbon solutions to farmers

New strategic partnership combines advanced biological crop performance and soil health solution with carbon credit program

Carbon program to be launched in Latin America and Europe

Product distribution to include multiple other markets

MAZOR, Israel, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngenta and Groundwork BioAg today announced a strategic partnership to market Groundwork's mycorrhizal technology. Syngenta, the global leader in biological crop protection, now offers a biological solution that enhances crop performance, provides resistance to plant stress while improving soil health with a carbon credit program, generating an additional revenue stream for farmers.

Under the partnership, Syngenta will commercialize mycorrhiza-based products and soil carbon solutions under its own label. The innovative, grower-centric offer will initially target corn, soy, cereals and sunflower in Latin America and Europe. Groundwork BioAg will be responsible for manufacturing, supply, digital tooling and the full carbon program development process. Farmers will benefit from enhanced nutrient uptake that delivers higher, more resilient crop yields, while simultaneously unlocking a new revenue stream from carbon credits.

Petra Laux, Chief Sustainability Officer of Syngenta Group, comments: "The model we've built with Groundwork BioAg goes beyond farming carbon - it builds resilience, restores soil health, and accumulates long term carbon stocks at a remarkable pace, while generating carbon credits from which farmers directly benefit. We see this as a natural evolution of what carbon programs can achieve".

Alon Werber, CEO of Groundwork BioAg: "This partnership provides commercial validation of our technology and is expected to generate a substantial source of revenue for farmers and Groundwork over the next few years. By combining Syngenta's market access with our proven mycorrhizal capabilities, we are positioning mycorrhizal fungi as both a valuable agronomic input and a significant pathway for agricultural climate mitigation through our end-to-end carbon program."

Emilhano Lima, Global Head Seedcare & Biologicals: "This partnership reflects how biologicals are increasingly becoming a central part of agriculture. Nature-inspired solutions give farmers effective, reliable tools, while also providing concrete agronomical returns."

Soil carbon sequestration is the process by which carbon dioxide is drawn from the atmosphere by plant photosynthesis and stored in the soil through biological activity.

Mycorrhizal fungi form symbiotic relationships with crop root systems, improving nutrient and water uptake and supporting long-term soil health. The fungi also catalyze the formation of durable mineral-associated organic matter, resulting in long term storage of the carbon.

For farmers, soils that sequester more carbon are generally more fertile, retain water more effectively, and are more resilient to drought and erosion.

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About Groundwork

Groundwork BioAg is a leading bioagriculture and climate-tech company. Its flagship product line, Rootella®, is the world's leading mycorrhizal inoculant for mainstream agriculture, applied across millions of commercial acres globally. Through its Rootella Carbon® program, the company delivers high-integrity, durable, nature-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) at an agricultural scale (over 280K hectares). Groundwork BioAg is backed by premier climate and agricultural investors, operating global offices across Israel, the US, Brazil, Canada, India, and China. For more information, visit www.groundworkbioag.com.

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About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Goal, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States.

SOURCE Groundwork BioAg