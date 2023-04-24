SysAid appoints Avi Kedmi as new Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid , a leading provider of IT service automation, announced today that Avi Kedmi has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Avi is replacing Sarah Lahav, Co-Founder of the company, who announced her intention to step down after 20 years with SysAid.

Avi joins SysAid following eleven years at LivePerson, and brings extensive leadership experience having led multiple departments across the company including product, sales, marketing, revenue operations, customer success, professional services, support, and innovation.

Avi Kedmi, CEO SysAid

In 2005 Avi founded a start-up specializing in the development of machine learning technology with the ability to predict the likelihood of an online shopper making a purchase upon visiting a website. His start-up was acquired by LivePerson in 2012 and served as the foundation for LivePerson's first data science team.

As a member of the executive team at LivePerson, Avi played a significant role in the company's growth to become a global leader in digital customer engagement, with revenues exceeding $500 million and over 1,500 employees worldwide. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg-Recanati Program and a BA in computer science from Reichman University.

"We welcome Avi as our new Chief Executive Officer. He is a dynamic business leader with diverse experience and an excellent track record of delivery in the SaaS and conversational AI industry. The Board looks forward to Avi achieving SysAid's full potential as a winning business that creates long-term value for its customers and stakeholders," said Chairman of SysAid's Board of Directors Haim Shani. "I also take this opportunity to thank Sarah Lahav for her stellar leadership of SysAid over the years. The changes she has made to the company's strategy and organization leave SysAid well-positioned for success."

"I believe that Avi is the right person to take on the role of CEO at this time and that under his leadership SysAid will continue to thrive and achieve new heights. I wish Avi all the best on his new journey," said Co-Founder and outgoing CEO, Sarah Lahav.

"I am very excited to be joining SysAid. With its impressive global footprint, talented team, and strong position in the IT Service Management industry, I am confident in the strength of SysAid's technology and its clear growth potential" said Avi. "I will be focused on working with the team to maximize business performance, as we serve the millions of end-users around the world who use SysAid every day."

About SysAid

SysAid is a service automation company that provides software for IT teams to control all aspects of service management. From ticket sorting through workflows that eliminate the need for manual repetitive tasks, and empowering users to resolve common IT issues, SysAid service automation enables faster service, lighter workloads, and a smoother experience for admins and users alike. And beyond IT, wherever there is a service—from HR to Procurement—SysAid makes things run smarter. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. www.sysaid.com

