From End Users to Agents: SysAid Continues to Innovate and Transform the IT Service Management Experience by Unveiling its AI Chatbot for Agents

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of innovative IT and Enterprise service management solutions, announces the debut of its revolutionary AI Chatbot for Agents which will be unveiled at the Service Desk & IT Support Show (SITS) in London on April 17-18, 2024. This groundbreaking add-on to the SysAid platform aims to reinvent the way agents deliver service, enhancing efficiency and productivity across organizations while solidifying SysAid's position as a pioneer in the industry.

Earlier this year SysAid released SysAid Copilot, its comprehensive, innovative set of generative AI capabilities providing employees with a consumer-grade, self-service experience and redefining the employee experience. With a steady rollout of additional features driven by customer demand, the community of active SysAid Copilot customers is rapidly expanding and fueling business momentum. Additionally, adoption rates of the next-gen ITSM solution within their organizations are a clear indicator of SysAid's commitment to fulfilling the needs of its customer base.

With the introduction of the AI Chatbot for Agents, SysAid continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the IT service management industry. The AI Chatbot for Agents instantly delivers tailored responses, addressing agents' specific needs and inquiries while enabling them to resolve issues from within the admin portal. For example, if an agent requests help in prioritizing their tasks and tickets for the day, the chatbot will step in by evaluating the queue and providing a summary of tickets on which to focus based on titles, descriptions, prioritization, and even user sentiment detected by AI Emotion. Furthermore, the AI Chatbot for Agents suggests solutions contextually from within tickets, eliminating the need to search for solutions and resulting in a significant reduction in MTTR.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest AI-driven innovation at SITS 2024," said Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "Our mission at SysAid is to empower IT professionals with the tools they need to excel in their roles. With our new AI Chatbot for Agents, we are revolutionizing the agent's role and leading the competition in delivering next-generation IT service management solutions."

At the SysAid booth at SITS, visitors will be able to interact hands-on with both the AI Chatbot for Agents and the AI Chatbot for End Users, experiencing both sides of the service experience. They'll see firsthand how features such as Guardrails, and Monitor and Fine-Tune ensure the quality of chatbot responses, that are generated based on a Data Pool that trains the chatbot on knowledge from extensive data sources including internal and verified external sources, including documents of different types, websites and SharePoint. They'll also enjoy a full product demonstration and have an opportunity to chat with the product experts behind the innovation.

Visit SysAid at SITS in London on April 17-18th.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

