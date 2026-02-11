Tailor Brands expands its banking solution with a seamless experience for new businesses managing money from day one

New Tailor Banking suite introduces branded debit cards and integrated business accounts inside the Tailor platform, extending the company's mission to remove friction from business creation and early-stage operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailor Brands , the leading AI-driven business builder redefining business formation in the United States, today announced the expansion of the launch of Tailor Banking, a fully integrated business banking experience available directly within the Tailor platform. The service enables newly formed businesses to open a business bank account, receive a debit card, and manage day-to-day finances without leaving the Tailor environment.

For first-time founders, opening a business is only the beginning. After formation, entrepreneurs typically face a fragmented landscape of banks, fintech tools, compliance services, and disconnected dashboards. This complexity slows early momentum, increases errors, and distracts founders from building revenue. Tailor Banking is designed to remove this friction by embedding essential financial infrastructure into the same platform that already handles business formation, compliance, and operational support.

"Starting a business today should not require stitching together dozens of systems that were never designed to work together," said Yali Saar, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Tailor Brands. "We built Tailor to take care of the parts of running a business that people dislike, and that slow them down. With Tailor Banking, we extend that promise into financial operations, giving founders a single place to form their business, stay compliant, and manage money from the first day of activity."

From formation to financial operations in one workflow

Tailor Banking is introduced directly within the existing business formation journey. After completing LLC registration and obtaining an EIN through Tailor Brands, users can open a business bank account without re-entering company information or navigating external banking portals. Once approved, users receive both a virtual and a physical debit card, shipped to their door. The account has no minimum balance requirement. Fees are based on activity, with no ongoing monthly usage fees.

The banking experience is fully embedded within the platform and supported by regulated banking infrastructure from FDIC-member institutions. Users can fund their accounts via external bank transfers, cash deposits, or mobile check deposits, and begin spending immediately by adding a virtual card to Apple Pay or Google Wallet.

Tailor Banking also introduces an embedded interest-earning account with a variable APY, allowing small businesses to generate yield on operating balances while keeping funds accessible for daily expenses.

A strategic expansion of Tailor's business builder platform

Tailor Brands began as an AI-powered logo creation platform. They evolved into a multi-service business builder that supports company formation, compliance, mail handling, licensing, tax services, branding, and digital presence. In under three years, the company tripled in size, with logo services now representing roughly ten percent of revenue, while business formation and management services became the core growth engine.

Today, Tailor Brands is responsible for approximately 2% of all new business registrations in the United States, supporting hundreds of thousands of new business formations per year and ongoing paying customers who manage their businesses on the platform.

By embedding banking directly into this ecosystem, Tailor Brands deepens its position as an end-to-end operating platform for new service-based businesses. It differentiates itself from legacy providers through automation, guided AI-driven service selection, and integrated workflows rather than standalone filings.

Designed for the realities of modern business creation

Business formation in the United States has become a year-round necessity, driven by economic uncertainty, automation, and workforce transformation. Tailor Brands has positioned its platform to serve this growing segment of non-traditional founders who are opening independent service businesses as primary or secondary income streams.

Tailor Banking is built for these founders, providing immediate financial infrastructure without the traditional barriers of banking paperwork, branch visits, or manual compliance coordination.

"Our mission is to remove the operational burden of running a business so entrepreneurs can focus on what matters most to them. You do what you love. We handle the paperwork, the compliance, and now the financial foundation that lets your business operate from day one," said Saar.

Availability

Tailor Banking is available for United States customers who complete business formation through the Tailor Brands platform. Learn more here .

About Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands is the world's first AI-powered business-builder platform, dedicated to helping anyone become business owners quickly, affordably, and confidently. From forming LLCs and getting your registered agent to managing your business compliance and financials, Tailor Brands offers a suite of AI-powered tools that guide aspiring entrepreneurs every step of the way. With the experience of engaging millions of prospective business owners, Tailor Brands is now redefining entrepreneurship for the AI era. The company is helping anyone shape their future by building a business and creating a simple path to financial independence.

