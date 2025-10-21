Tailor Brands Partners with SCORE to Empower the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

As part of this collaboration, Tailor Brands users now have direct access to SCORE's national network of seasoned business mentors. These one-on-one, expert-guided sessions complement the structured support already built into the Tailor Brands platform - offering entrepreneurs both the digital tools and personal guidance they need to move forward with clarity and confidence.

An Official Partner of SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has mentored more than 17 million entrepreneurs through free, expert guidance, education, and resources. A resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, its 10,000 volunteers across 250+ local chapters continue to support small business owners nationwide.

Through this partnership, Tailor Brands is making SCORE's mentorship more accessible - especially to first-time founders who may not have previously known where to turn. This integration expands the level of support available directly within the Tailor Brands platform, guiding users not just on what to do, but how to do it well.

"Tailor Brands proudly supports SCORE's mission to educate, guide, and empower small business owners," said Yali Saar, CEO and Co–founder of Tailor Brands. "Our platform has always been about more than just tools - it's about giving people a clear, guided path to becoming a business owner. We've built AI-powered systems that simplify the hard parts: forming an LLC, managing compliance, building a brand. But guidance has always been at the core of what we do. With SCORE, we're adding another layer - human insight from mentors who've been there before. For someone just starting out, that combination of tech and mentorship can turn uncertainty into action."

Empowering Small Business Success through SCORE

Many of today's entrepreneurs are navigating a rapidly changing landscape. With AI shifting traditional employment and economic conditions pressuring households, more people are choosing to create their own path. Entrepreneurship has become a strategy for independence - and a mentor can be the missing piece that makes that path clearer.

By introducing mentorship at the point where people are already taking action - filing their LLC, building their brand, setting up operations - Tailor Brands helps more founders connect with SCORE at a time when guidance is most likely to make an impact.

Advancing Small Business Education Through the SCORE Partnership

Tailor Brands has long focused on helping people move from idea to execution. By integrating SCORE's mentoring program, the platform now extends that support with the credibility and experience of a national organization. For those launching their first business, this partnership delivers the best of both worlds - cutting-edge AI automation and trusted human expertise.

To learn more or request a free business mentor, visit https://www.score.org/tailor-brands-mentor-matching

About Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands is the world's first AI powered business–builder platform, dedicated to helping anyone become business owners quickly, affordably, and confidently. From forming LLCs and getting your registered agent, to managing your business compliance and financials, Tailor Brands offers a suite of AI–powered tools that guide aspiring entrepreneurs every step of the way. With the experience of engaging millions of prospective business owners, Tailor Brands is now redefining entrepreneurship for the AI era. The company is helping anyone shape their future by building a business and creating a simple path to financial independence.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education across its nationwide network of chapters.

Media contact: Tailor Brands

Noam Giras, Head of Media Partnerships

Phone: (928) 298–3808

Email: [email protected]

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801674/Tailor_Brands.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801727/Tailor_Brands_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tailor Brands