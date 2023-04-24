Tarsier Pharma announces International Non-proprietary Name for TRS

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma Ltd., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, announced today that its first-in-class immunomodulator TRS has been granted an International Nonproprietary Name (INN) of 'Dazdotuftide"' and has been placed on the INN Recommended List by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Achieving an INN- Dazdotuftide is another milestone in our journey to bring TRS to patients in need. We are in exciting times, as we are wrapping up the first comprehensive, multi-center, global phase 3 clinical trial and expecting results by the third quarter of this year," said Daphne Haim-Langford, CEO of Tarsier Pharma. "We are privileged to work with a long list of professionals who are dedicated to providing significant benefit to patients with uveitic glaucoma."

Dr. Ron Neumann, Tarsier's Chief Medical Officer and a global Key Opinion Leader in uveitis, added, "TRS01, the eye drop formulation of TRS, has been specifically developed for patients with uveitic glaucoma, who are at the highest risk for vision loss. Once a uveitis patient also develops glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only topical available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of increased ocular hypertension thus deteriorating the glaucoma status and further threatens vision. Thus, TRS01 that based on the current data does not increase IOP (Intraocular pressure) has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma."

An INN, which is also known as a generic name, facilitates the identification of pharmaceutical substances or active pharmaceutical ingredients. Each INN is a unique name that is globally recognized and is public property. The name is given through a thorough examination and discussion on the drug by the WHO and INN experts.

TRS (INN-Dazdotuftide) is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, a multi-target new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action, that has demonstrated safety and efficacy in rare debilitating and blinding indications. Tarsier is developing TRS as an eye drop formulation (TRS01) and as slow-release biodegradable intravitreal injections (TRS02) targeting back-of-the-eye indications with an underlying inflammatory pathology, such as Diabetic Macular Edema, Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, and others.

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is late-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Contact:

Investor Relations Tarsier Pharma

[email protected]

SOURCE Tarsier Pharma