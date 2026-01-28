TASE to Expand the Range of Equity Indices: The TA-Technology 35 Index Will Include the Largest Technology Companies

For the First Time - The TA-Energy Index Will Include All Energy Companies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TASE (TASE:TASE) is expanding its range of investment products and announces the launch of two new equity indices - TA-Technology 35 and TA-Israel Energy.

The launch of these new indices follows the growing interest shown by local and foreign investors in these sectors and is designed to provide investors with a wider variety of investment products, increase the competition in the capital market, and enhance liquidity on TASE.

The new Indices will join 5 new equity indices and 3 new bond indices launched in the past six months, to name a few the TA-Real Estate 35, TA-Infrastructures, and TA-Defense indices.

With the launch of the new indices, issuers of tracking products, such as investment houses and insurance companies, are expected to develop and offer the public unique investment products that will track the new indices. These new products will provide the public with a wider variety of investment options.

TASE expects to launch additional new indices during the coming year.

TA-Technology 35 Index - The Israeli Blue-Chip Index

Following the success of the flagship TA-35 index and the significant interest recorded for the new TA-Real Estate 35 index and the tracking products launched on it shortly after its launch, TASE decided to expand the successful brand and launch the technological blue-chip index, the TA-Technology 35 index.

The index will exclusively comprise of the 35 shares with the highest market cap in the TA-Technology index, similar to the Nasdaq 100, and will serve as a home for leading technology companies concurrently listed abroad, which will be registered via dual listing. The combined market cap of the shares that are expected to be included in the index upon its launch is upwards of NIS 424 billion. The market cap of the largest share expected to be included (Elbit Systems) stands at NIS 105 billion, while the market cap of the smallest share (Perrion Networks) stands at NIS 1.2 billion.

The index methodology will follow the familiar methodology of the TA-35 index, which allows for high liquidity; therefore, the market cap limit is significant for institutional investors. The new index will increase competition for inclusion in the new flagship index of the local technology sector and will serve as an underline asset for future launch of derivatives on the index.

To date, only NIS 863 million is invested in the TA-Technology index - an under-penetration for a leading index, despite the market cap of its constituent shares approximating that of the banks, which are tracked by NIS 40 billion in index-tracking and managed products.

TA-Israel Energy Index - The Home Index of Israeli Energy

For the first time, the index will include all energy sectors on TASE - fossil energy, oil and gas exploration, and renewable energy (cleantech), gas producers, electricity producers, and refiners. The index is expected to include 27 shares of companies operating in various energy fields (oil and gas production, renewable energy, and energy such as electricity generation, refineries, gas stations, etc.).

The minimum market cap requirement for inclusion in the index will be NIS 500,000 million. The combined market cap of the shares that are expected to be included in the index upon its launch is upwards of NIS 219 billion. The market cap of the 8 largest shares that are expected to be included in the index upon its launch will be upwards of NIS 10 billion per company. The weight cap for a share of a company incorporated in Israel will be 7%, while the weight cap for a share of a company with an Israeli orientation incorporated outside of Israel (e.g., Ormat Technologies, Kenon, and Energean) will be only 3%. The expected sub-sector breakdown of the index at its launch will include 35% from the oil and gas exploration field, 36% from the renewable energy field, and 29% from the energy field.

The green energy sector is experiencing significant momentum, with many Israeli companies initiating and leading large-scale projects worldwide, alongside high growth potential in the local market. Furthermore, the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and massive investments in data centers are creating unprecedented demand for electricity and increasing the need for diverse energy solutions based on various sources. The sector, which includes natural gas production, traditional energy production, and green energy production, enjoys growing demand. The State of Israel has been blessed with significant gas discoveries that have made it energy-independent and even a regional gas exporter. Recognizing the untapped potential and current under-exposure of the Israeli public to direct investment in the energy sector, TASE is confident that the launch of the new index will provide investors more immediate access and boost the diversity and depth of investments in this sector.

The launch date for both new indices is February 6, 2026.

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange will be happy to assist interested parties in initiating contact with our listed companies. Reach out to us for help connecting with the most relevant executives in these companies:

Tom Alhadif,

Head of Market Development

Tel: +972 76 8160485

[email protected]

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.