TAT Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
News provided byTAT Technologies Ltd
18 Mar, 2026, 22:52 IST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, reported today its results for the three-month and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025.
Financial Highlights for The Fourth Quarter and 12 Months of 2025:
- Revenues: increased by 13.4% to $46.5 million compared to $41.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, revenues increased by 17.0% to $178.0 million compared to $152.1 million for the same period in 2024.
- Gross Profit: increased by 23.6% to $11.7 million (25.2% of revenues) compared to $9.5 million (23.1% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, gross profit increased by 33.6% to $44.1 million (24.8% of revenues) compared to $33.0 million (21.7% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.
- Operating Income: increased by 20.2% to $4.9 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $4.1 million (10.0% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, operating income increased by 50.5% to $18.8 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $12.5 million (8.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.
- Net Income: increased by 32.2% to $4.7 million compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months of 2025, net income increased by 50.6% to $16.8 million compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA: increased by 24.0% to $6.9 million (14.8% of revenues) compared to $5.5 million (13.5% of revenues) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2025 increased by 36.7% to $25.5 million (14.3% of revenues) compared to $18.6 million (12.2% of revenues) for the same period in 2024.
- Cash flow provided from operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $5.6 million and $15.0 million, respectively, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of ($1.0) million and $(5.8) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "We are very pleased with the results for the full year of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025. TAT delivered record results marking 2025 as our third consecutive year of growth and improvement across all key financial metrics.
For the full year of 2025 we achieved record revenue of $178 million and margin expansion in all profitability parameters including a record high EBITDA margin. We demonstrated capabilities to grow organically at a rapid pace within our industry while improving margins quarter after quarter.
Fourth-quarter revenue followed a seasonal trajectory, resulting in a stabilization of pace compared to earlier periods. Nevertheless, we achieved organic growth of over 13%, a rate that outperforms broader industry organic growth."
Mr. Zamir added: "We ended the year with a backlog and long-term agreements value of approximately $550 million, up from $429 million entering 2025, providing strong revenue visibility and supporting our objective for continued growth through 2026. With sustained demand across the aviation MRO market, we remain focused on executing our strategy, expanding our capabilities, and pursuing M&A opportunities that strengthen our position in thermal management and power systems".
Investor Call Information
TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast to review the quarterly and annual results on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at the link below or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
We are a leading provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries. We operate four operational units: (i) original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through our Kiryat Gat facility (TAT Israel); (ii) maintenance repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through our subsidiary Limco Airepair Inc. ("Limco"); (iii) MRO services for aviation components through our subsidiary, Piedmont Aviation Component Services LLC ("Piedmont") (mainly Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs") and landing gear); and (iv) overhaul and coating of jet engine components through our subsidiary, Turbochrome Ltd. ("Turbochrome").
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through TAT Israel primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) a broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO and OEM of heat transfer solutions include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates a Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA")-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs and landing gear. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of jet engine overhaul through its Turbochrome facility includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
Contact:
Mr. Eran Yunger
Director of IR
[email protected]
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and/or this report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S dollars in thousands
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$51,259
|
$7,129
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $172
|
33,420
|
29,697
|
Inventory
|
75,549
|
68,540
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
6,071
|
7,848
|
Total current assets
|
166,299
|
113,214
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
46,922
|
41,576
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
5,807
|
2,282
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,452
|
1,553
|
Investment in affiliates
|
4,905
|
2,901
|
Restricted deposit
|
307
|
305
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
398
|
654
|
Deferred tax assets
|
639
|
877
|
Total non-current assets
|
60,430
|
50,148
|
Total assets
|
$226,729
|
$163,362
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S dollars in thousands
|
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Current maturities of long-term loans
|
$2,227
|
$2,083
|
Short term loans
|
-
|
4,350
|
Accounts payable
|
12,986
|
12,158
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
17,296
|
18,594
|
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|
1,474
|
939
|
Total current liabilities
|
33,983
|
38,124
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Long-term loans
|
9,485
|
10,938
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
4,448
|
1,345
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
770
|
986
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
1,652
|
-
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
16,355
|
13,269
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 11)
|
Total liabilities
|
50,338
|
51,393
|
SHAREHOLDERS 'EQUITY:
|
Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value. Authorized: 19,000,000 shares at
Issued:13,257,610 and 11,214,831 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024,
Outstanding: 12,983,137 and 10,940,358 shares at December 31, 2025
|
-
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
136,578
|
89,697
|
Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024
|
(2,088)
|
(2,088)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
643
|
(76)
|
Retained earnings
|
41,258
|
24,436
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
176,391
|
111,969
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$226,729
|
$163,362
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
December 31
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
$13,046
|
$11,879
|
$50,850
|
$47,710
|
Services
|
33,488
|
29,165
|
127,165
|
104,406
|
46,534
|
41,044
|
178,015
|
152,116
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Products
|
9,180
|
8,792
|
35,793
|
33,986
|
Services
|
25,636
|
22,769
|
98,124
|
85,116
|
34,816
|
31,561
|
133,917
|
119,102
|
Gross profit
|
11,718
|
9,483
|
44,098
|
33,014
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
497
|
302
|
1,384
|
1,248
|
Selling and marketing
|
2,470
|
2,099
|
8,576
|
7,746
|
General and administrative
|
4,208
|
2,961
|
15,730
|
11,901
|
Other (income) expense
|
(404)
|
7
|
(404)
|
(383)
|
6,771
|
5,369
|
25,286
|
20,512
|
Operating income
|
4,947
|
4,114
|
18,812
|
12,502
|
Interest expenses
|
175
|
289
|
1,010
|
1,472
|
Other financial expenses, net
|
32
|
169
|
325
|
477
|
Income before taxes on income
|
4,740
|
3,656
|
17,477
|
10,553
|
Provision for taxes on income
|
519
|
289
|
2,143
|
195
|
Income before share of equity investment
|
4,221
|
3,367
|
15,334
|
10,358
|
Share in profits of equity investment of
|
505
|
208
|
1,488
|
809
|
Net income
|
$4,726
|
$3,575
|
$16,822
|
$11,167
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
December 31
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$4,726
|
$3,575
|
$16,822
|
$11,167
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$0.36
|
$0.33
|
$1.39
|
$1.08
|
Diluted
|
$0.36
|
$0.32
|
$1.37
|
$1.00
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
12,959,476
|
10,887,540
|
12,075,678
|
10,363,978
|
Diluted
|
13,093,285
|
11,707,622
|
12,283,312
|
11,215,827
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
U.S dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$4,726
|
$3,575
|
$16,822
|
$11,167
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net:
|
Net unrealized losses from derivatives
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(27)
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|
144
|
(197)
|
719
|
(76)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$4,870
|
$3,378
|
$17,541
|
$11,064
|
Ordinary shares
|
Accumulated
|
Number of
|
Amount
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
other
|
Treasury shares
|
Retained earnings
|
Total
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
|
9,186,019
|
$2,842
|
$66,245
|
$(26)
|
$(2,088)
|
$8,597
|
$75,570
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023:
|
Comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
53
|
-
|
4,672
|
4,725
|
Exercise of options
|
32,466
|
8
|
157
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
165
|
Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141 thousands
|
1,158,600
|
290
|
9,774
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10,064
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
159
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
159
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023
|
10,377,085
|
3,140
|
76,335
|
27
|
(2,088)
|
13,269
|
90,683
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024:
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(103)
|
-
|
11,167
|
11,064
|
Exercise of options
|
164,406
|
12
|
(12)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cancel of shares par value
|
-
|
(3,152)
|
3,152
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $162 thousands
|
673,340
|
-
|
9,827
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9,827
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
395
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
395
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024
|
11,214,831
|
-
|
89,697
|
(76)
|
(2,088)
|
24,436
|
111,969
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025:
|
Comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
719
|
-
|
16,822
|
17,541
|
Exercise of options
|
175,481
|
-
|
282
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
282
|
Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of $2,769 thousands
|
1,625,000
|
-
|
39,415
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
39,415
|
Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance costs of $413 thousands
|
242,298
|
-
|
5,953
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,953
|
Share based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
1,231
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,231
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025
|
13,257,610
|
$-
|
$136,578
|
$643
|
$(2,088)
|
$41,258
|
$176,391
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income
|
$4,726
|
$3,575
|
$16,822
|
$11,167
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,339
|
1,136
|
5,101
|
5,455
|
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
|
-
|
22
|
-
|
22
|
Net change in operating right of use asset and operating lease liability
|
112
|
18
|
112
|
18
|
Noncash financial expenses (income)
|
1,247
|
79
|
1,881
|
(187)
|
Decrease in restructuring plan provision
|
-
|
(63)
|
-
|
(63)
|
Change in allowance for credit losses
|
(149)
|
55
|
(228)
|
55
|
Share in results of affiliated companies
|
(505)
|
(208)
|
(1,488)
|
(809)
|
Share based compensation
|
551
|
185
|
1,231
|
395
|
Capital gains from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
(401)
|
(123)
|
(401)
|
(478)
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
424
|
208
|
1,890
|
117
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
|
59
|
(37)
|
(3,495)
|
(9,743)
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
394
|
(625)
|
2,235
|
(1,463)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventory
|
1,520
|
(6,510)
|
(7,532)
|
(17,165)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
|
(4,381)
|
(746)
|
359
|
2,170
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other
|
629
|
2,073
|
(1,513)
|
4,691
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
5,565
|
(961)
|
14,974
|
(5,818)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
900
|
-
|
900
|
1,275
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(2,044)
|
(1,569)
|
(10,954)
|
(5,126)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,144)
|
(1,569)
|
(10,054)
|
(3,851)
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Repayments of long-term loans
|
$(528)
|
$(562)
|
$(2,088)
|
$(2,016)
|
Net change in short term loans
|
-
|
1,754
|
(4,350)
|
(7,650)
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of underwriters' option
|
-
|
-
|
48,550
|
9,827
|
Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option
|
-
|
(96)
|
(3,182)
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
282
|
-
|
282
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(246)
|
1,096
|
39,212
|
161
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
4,175
|
(1,434)
|
44,132
|
(9,508)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
beginning of period
|
47,391
|
8,868
|
7,434
|
16,942
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$51,566
|
$7,434
|
$51,566
|
$7,434
|
Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:
|
Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities
|
104
|
165
|
3,859
|
983
|
Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment
|
-
|
95
|
579
|
155
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
Interest paid
|
55
|
111
|
1,001
|
1,400
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$4,726
|
$3,575
|
$16,822
|
$11,167
|
Adjustments:
|
Share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies
|
(505)
|
(208)
|
(1,488)
|
(809)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
519
|
289
|
2,143
|
195
|
Financial expenses, net
|
207
|
458
|
1,335
|
1,949
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,385
|
1,254
|
5,410
|
5,717
|
Share based compensation
|
551
|
185
|
1,231
|
395
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$6,883
|
$5,553
|
$25,453
|
$18,614
SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd
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