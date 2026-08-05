TAT Technologies Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Increases 22.8% as Demand Remains Strong and Supply Chain Conditions Ease; Backlog and Long-Term Agreements Reach Record $615 Million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial highlights:

Revenues were $52.9 million, a 22.8% increase compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. For the first half of 2026, revenues increased by 10.4% to $94.1 million compared to $85.2 million in the first half of 2025.

were $52.9 million, a 22.8% increase compared to $43.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. For the first half of 2026, revenues increased by 10.4% to $94.1 million compared to $85.2 million in the first half of 2025. Gross profit increased by 23.0% to $13.3 million, representing 25.2% of revenues, compared to $10.8 million (25.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025. For the first half of 2026, gross profit increased by 12.4% to $23.4 million compared to $20.8 million in the first half of 2025 (24.8% of revenues in the first half of 2026 compared to 24.4% of revenues in the first half of 2025).

increased by 23.0% to $13.3 million, representing 25.2% of revenues, compared to $10.8 million (25.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025. For the first half of 2026, gross profit increased by 12.4% to $23.4 million compared to $20.8 million in the first half of 2025 (24.8% of revenues in the first half of 2026 compared to 24.4% of revenues in the first half of 2025). Operating Income increased by 26.8% to $5.6 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $4.4 million (10.3% of revenues) for Q2 2025. For the first half of 2026, operating income was $8.6 million (9.1% of revenues) compared to $8.6 million (10.1% of revenues) in the first half of 2025

increased by 26.8% to $5.6 million (10.6% of revenues) compared to $4.4 million (10.3% of revenues) for Q2 2025. For the first half of 2026, operating income was $8.6 million (9.1% of revenues) compared to $8.6 million (10.1% of revenues) in the first half of 2025 Net Income of $8.1 million (Diluted EPS of $0.61) compared to $3.4 million for Q2 2025 (Diluted EPS of $0.3). The second quarter of 2026 included a $4.3 million (Diluted EPS of $0.26) net of tax, non-operating gain from the sale of a minority interest in an unconsolidated entity. Excluding the non-recurring benefit, net income would have been $4.66 million, an increase of 35.2% compared to the previous period (and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.35). For the first six months of the year, net profit was $11.5 (Diluted EPS of $0.87) million. Excluding the one-time net impact of the minority interest sale, net profit for the first six months was $8.06 million, an increase of 11.0% compared to $7.3 million in the previous period.

of $8.1 million (Diluted EPS of $0.61) compared to $3.4 million for Q2 2025 (Diluted EPS of $0.3). The second quarter of 2026 included a $4.3 million (Diluted EPS of $0.26) net of tax, non-operating gain from the sale of a minority interest in an unconsolidated entity. Excluding the non-recurring benefit, net income would have been $4.66 million, an increase of 35.2% compared to the previous period (and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.35). For the first six months of the year, net profit was $11.5 (Diluted EPS of $0.87) million. Excluding the one-time net impact of the minority interest sale, net profit for the first six months was $8.06 million, an increase of 11.0% compared to $7.3 million in the previous period. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million (14.0% of revenues), a 22.7% increase from $6.1 million (14.0% of revenues) for Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2026 increased by 4.1% to $12.3 million (13.1% of revenues) compared to $11.8 million (13.8% of revenues) in the first half of 2025.

was $7.4 million (14.0% of revenues), a 22.7% increase from $6.1 million (14.0% of revenues) for Q2 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2026 increased by 4.1% to $12.3 million (13.1% of revenues) compared to $11.8 million (13.8% of revenues) in the first half of 2025. Cash flow used in operations for the second quarter was $(0.6) million compared to $6.9 million provided by operations in Q2 2025. Cash flow from operations was $1.4 million in the first half of 2026 compared to $1.9 million in the first half of 2025.

for the second quarter was $(0.6) million compared to $6.9 million provided by operations in Q2 2025. Cash flow from operations was $1.4 million in the first half of 2026 compared to $1.9 million in the first half of 2025. Backlog and Long-Term Agreements: approximately $615 million as of June 30, 2026, up from approximately $580 million on March 31, 2026, reflecting continued strong customer demand and providing multi-year revenue visibility.

"Continued strong demand and solid execution drove nearly 23% revenue growth and continued profitability improvements," said Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President. "This performance reflects our strategic position in the market, targeting high-demand services backed by established and solid relationships with OEMs. In part, improving supply chain conditions enabled us to convert previously constrained customer demand into revenue in the quarter, further enhancing results. Demand across our end markets remains robust and customer loyalty remained strong despite the supply chain shortages, driving backlog and long-term agreements to the highest in company history. Although supply chain conditions have not fully normalized, we remain focused on securing the components our customers need, reinforcing our position as a trusted aftermarket partner and supporting long-term profitable growth."

"We have expanded our strategic relationship with Honeywell Aerospace" Zamir continued. "We became the sole authorized distributor(*) of spare parts for the 331-200 auxiliary power unit platform (APU), extended our MRO license through 2036, and acquired three Honeywell Aerospace 131-9A APUs to expand our leasing business. These agreements strengthen our position in the APU aftermarket and ensure that we will continue to be a valued partner for Honeywell for a long time to come."

"We believe the combination of historically high customer demand, expanding platform coverage, and a record backlog, combined with improving supply chain conditions, positions TAT well for continued profitable growth," Concluded Zamir.

(*) As previously disclosed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed on July 14, 2026.

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast and conference call today, August 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter results. Investors may register using the link below or by visiting the Company's website.

Webcast Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MRtan_3wQoG9XfDYLkuNeA

Investor Relations Website: https://tat-technologies.com/investors/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its GAAP results, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with additional insight into underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, income taxes, net financial (expenses) income, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on APU's, landing gears and other aircraft components for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operating results, demand conditions, supply chain conditions, customer relationships, backlog conversion, market position, and growth prospects. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations, including, but not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, regional shipping disruptions and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its periodic reports on Form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

Eran Yunger

Director of IR

Tel: +1-980-451-1115

[email protected]

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S dollars in thousands



June 30,

December 31, 2026

2025







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $54,629

$51,259 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $228

and $172 as of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025,

respectively 38,813

33,420 Inventory 85,189

75,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,041

6,071







Total current assets 185,672

166,299







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Property, plant and equipment, net 47,001

46,922 Operating lease right of use assets 5,285

5,807 Intangible assets, net 1,884

1,452 Investment in affiliates 5,726

4,905 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 446

398 Deferred tax assets 573

639 Restricted deposit -

307







Total non-current assets 60,915

60,430







Total assets $246,587

$226,729

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S dollars in thousands











June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term debts $164

$2,227 Accounts payable 18,531

12,986 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,309

17,296 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 1,459

1,474







Total current liabilities 38,463

33,983







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term debts, net 11,018

9,485 Operating lease liabilities 4,032

4,448 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement 853

770 Deferred tax liabilities 3,286

1,652







Total non-current liabilities 19,189

16,355







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 7) -

-







Total liabilities 57,652

50,338

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value Authorized: 19,000,000 shares at June 30, 2026, and at December 31, 2025 Issued:13,272,610 shares at June 30, 2026, and 13,257,610 shares at December

31, 2025 Outstanding: 12,998,137 shares at June 30, 2026, and 12,983,137 shares

at December 31, 2025 -

- Additional paid-in capital 137,567

136,578 Treasury stock at cost (2,088)

(2,088) Accumulated other comprehensive income 727

643 Retained earnings 52,729

41,258







Total shareholders' equity 188,935

176,391







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $246,587

$226,729









TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025































Revenues:













Products $15,329

$12,463

$29,235

$25,187 Services 37,609

30,641

64,850

60,059

52,938

43,104

94,085

85,246















Costs:













Products 10,775

9,112

20,874

17,443 Services 28,843

23,167

49,860

47,024

39,618

32,279

70,734

64,467 Gross profit 13,320

10,825

23,351

20,779















Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 535

240

1,106

564 Selling and marketing 2,530

2,185

4,712

4,113 General and administrative 4,632

3,965

8,925

7,497

7,697

6,390

14,743

12,174 Operating income 5,623

4,435

8,608

8,605















Gain on sale of equity investment 4,324

-

4,324

- Interest expenses (182)

(324)

(330)

(659) Other financial expenses, net (368)

(776)

(181)

(499) Income before taxes on income 9,397

3,335

12,421

7,447















Provision for income taxes 1,911

211

2,056

803 Income before share of equity investment 7,486

3,124

10,365

6,644















Share in profits of equity investment

of affiliated companies 585

318

1,106

611 Net income $8,071

$3,442

$11,471

$7,255

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S dollars in thousands, except share and per share data



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Earnings per share













Basic $0.62

$ 0.30

$0.88

$ 0.65 Diluted $0.61

$ 0.30

$0.87

$ 0.64















Weighted average number of shares

outstanding













Basic 12,987,471

11,447,986

12,985,316

11,196,992 Diluted 13,131,610

11,666,309

13,164,168

11,409,488

















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net income $8,071

$3,442

$11,471

$7,255 Other comprehensive income (loss), net:













Change in foreign currency translation adjustments (100)

148

91

676 Net unrealized losses from derivatives (7)

-

(7)

- Total comprehensive income $7,964

$3,590

$11,555

$7,931

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY U.S dollars in thousands, except share data





Share capital

Accumulated















Number of

shares issued Amount Additional

paid-in

capital other

comprehensive

income Treasury shares Retained earnings Total equity

















BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2025

11,214,831 $- $89,919 $452 $(2,088) $28,249 $116,532 CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025:















Comprehensive income

- - - 148 - 3,442 3,590 Exercise of stock option

79,633 - - - - - - Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of

$2,769

1,625,000 - 39,415 - - - 39,415 Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance

costs of $413

242,298 - 5,953 - - - 5,953 Share based compensation

- - 291 - - - 291 BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2025

13,161,762 $ - $135,578 $600 $(2,088) $31,691 $165,781

















BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2026

13,257,610 $- $137,071 $834 $(2,088) $44,658 $180,475 CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026:















Comprehensive income

- - - (107) - 8,071 7,964 Exercise of stock option

15,000 - 136 - - - 136 Share based compensation

- - 360 - - - 360 BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2026

13,272,610 $- $137,567 $727 $(2,088) $52,729 $188,935

























TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY U.S dollars in thousands, except share data































Share capital

Accumulated







Number of

shares issued Amount Additional

paid-in

capital other

comprehensive

income (loss) Treasury shares Retained earnings Total equity































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024 11,214,831 $- $89,697 $(76) $(2,088) $24,436 $111,969 CHANGES DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025:













Comprehensive income - - - 676 - 7,255 7,931 Exercise of option 79,633 - - - - - - Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of

$2,769 1,625,000 - 39,415 - - - 39,415 Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance

costs of $413 242,298 - 5,953 - - - 5,953 Share based compensation - - 513 - - - 513 BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2025 13,161,762 $- $135,578 $600 $(2,088) $31,691 $165,781















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025 13,257,610 $- $136,578 $643 $(2,088) $41,258 $176,391 CHANGES DURING THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026:













Comprehensive income - - - 84 - 11,471 11,555 Exercise of option 15,000 - 136 - - - 136 Share based compensation - - 853 - - - 853 BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2026 13,272,610 $- $137,567 $727 $(2,088) $52,729 $188,935

































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $8,071

$3,442

$11,471

$7,255 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,391

1,208

2,704

2,513 Non-cash financial expenses 21

600

352

508 Gain on sale of equity investment (Note 4) (4,324)

-

(4,324)

- Change in allowance for credit losses (14)

75

55

25 Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies (585)

(318)

(1,106)

(611) Share based compensation 360

291

853

513 Deferred income taxes, net 1,615

63

1,700

582 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable (8,342)

882

(5,448)

(2,594) Increase in inventory (3,453)

(3,434)

(9,883)

(7,295) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,445

1,697

(812)

1,183 Increase in trade accounts payable 2,403

2,972

4,874

3,406 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 850

(529)

952

(3,571) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (562)

6,949

1,388

1,914















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from sale of equity investment 4,493

-

4,493

- Purchase of property and equipment (1,139)

(3,305)

(2,559)

(6,167) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,354

(3,305)

1,934

(6,167)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Repayment of short-term debts -

(10,719)

-

(4,350) Repayments of long-term debts (10,721)

(516)

(11,272)

(1,087) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option -

48,550

-

48,550 Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option -

(2,820)

-

(2,820) Proceeds from long term debt, net 10,877

-

10,877

- Proceeds from exercise of options 136

-

136

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 292

34,495

(259)

40,293















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,084

38,139

3,063

36,040 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 51,545

5,335

51,566

7,434 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $54,629

$43,474

$54,629

$43,474















Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:













Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities $217

$1,688

$299

$1,835 Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and equipment -

-

-

579 Unpaid issuance costs on long term debt and issuance of shares 152

362

152

362 Unpaid addition to property and equipment and intangible assets 1,140

951

1,140

951 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Interest paid 154

249

303

516 Taxes paid 79

176

192

195

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) U.S dollars in thousands









Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026



2025

2026

2025





















Net income $8,071



$3,442

$11,471

$7,255

Adjustments:

















Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies (585)



(318)

(1,106)

(611)

Provision for income taxes 1,911



211

2,056

803

Interest expenses 182



324

330

659

Gain on sale of equity investment (4,324)



-

(4,324)

-

Other financial expenses, net 368



776

181

499

Depreciation, amortization and others 1,445



1,328

2,820

2,691

Share based compensation 360



291

853

513

Adjusted EBITDA $7,428



$6,054

$12,281

$11,809



TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands









Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026



2025

2026

2025





















Net income $8,071



$3,442

$11,471

$7,255

Adjustments:

















Gain on sale of equity investment (4,324)



-

(4,324)

-

Income tax impact 908



-

908

-

Adjusted net income $4,655



$3,442

$8,055

$7,255



Earnings per share















Basic $0.62



$ 0.30

$0.88

$ 0.65 Diluted $0.61



$ 0.30

$0.87

$ 0.64

















Adjusted earnings per share















Basic $0.36



$ 0.30

$0.62

$ 0.65 Diluted $0.35



$ 0.30

$0.61

$ 0.64

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd