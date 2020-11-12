TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.
Key Financial Highlights:
- Revenues for Q3 2020 were $16.8 million compared with $24.8 million in Q3 2019. Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 were $58.8 million compared with $71.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- Gross profit for Q3 2020 was $1.4 million (8.3% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $4.1 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2019. Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 was $7.5 million (12.7% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $11 million (15.3% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 was (0.3) million compared with $2.2 million in Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 was $2.2 million compared with $5.3 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- Net loss was ($1.6) million, or loss of ($0.16) per diluted share in Q3 2020 compared with a net income of $0.15 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in Q3 2019. Net loss was ($3.4) million, or loss of ($0.37) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 compared with a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
- During Q3 2020 and the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020 TAT reported losses from discontinued operation of the JT8D engine blades coating in the amount of $0.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively.
Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "TAT reacted fast and effectively to the COVID 19 impact on the aerospace industry. In Q2 and Q3 of 2020 we adjusted the company's cost structure to the reduction in revenues during such period. We will continue to proactively monitor our cost structure and cash flow as the industry continues to manage the pandemic and its impact. Our strong balance sheet with net cash of over $19 million provides us the flexibility to serve our customers and in the same time maintain business development activities.
We are pleased that despite the pandemic, the company was able to continue its sales, marketing, and business development efforts with meaningful results. During the third quarter of 2020 we signed a 10- year contract with Honeywell for the repair of APU 331-2xx. This contract represents a substantial opportunity to increase our APU business. In order to support its execution, we will invest in machines and rotatable parts in the coming quarters to better support our clients.
In addition, we are proud that during the last six months we executed new, and renewed existing long-term agreements with MRO and OEM customers with potential aggregate revenues of $38 million for the coming years"
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019 (*)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 24,106
|
$ 15,959
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
13,657
|
20,311
|
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
3,449
|
2,605
|
Inventory, net
|
40,100
|
43,327
|
Assets belong to discontinued operation
|
-
|
1,839
|
Total current assets
|
81,312
|
84,041
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Restricted deposit
|
165
|
-
|
Investment in affiliates
|
777
|
956
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,164
|
1,404
|
Deferred income taxes
|
-
|
228
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,604
|
777
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
19,884
|
20,605
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
7,320
|
6,664
|
Total non-current assets
|
30,914
|
30,634
|
|
$ 112,226
|
$ 114,675
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable
|
8,118
|
11,823
|
Accrued expenses
|
6,313
|
7,393
|
Deferred income (government grant)
|
265
|
-
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,635
|
1,330
|
Liabilities belong to discontinued operation
|
260
|
158
|
Total current liabilities
|
16,591
|
20,704
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Long-term loans
|
4,841
|
-
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
-
|
62
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
1,451
|
1,751
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,256
|
1,100
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
5,990
|
5,688
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
13,538
|
8,601
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 30,129
|
$ 29,305
|
EQUITY:
|
Share capital
|
2,809
|
2,809
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
65,683
|
65,573
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
(2,088)
|
(2,088)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
19
|
26
|
Retained earnings
|
15,674
|
19,050
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
82,097
|
85,370
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 112,226
|
$ 114,675
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Year ended
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2019(*)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
$ 4,822
|
$ 5,725
|
$ 18,157
|
$ 17,924
|
$ 25,019
|
Services
|
11,995
|
19,059
|
40,667
|
53,770
|
72,460
|
16,817
|
24,784
|
58,824
|
71,694
|
97,479
|
Cost of goods:
|
Products
|
4,383
|
4,853
|
16,156
|
15,037
|
21,557
|
Services
|
11,036
|
15,757
|
35,179
|
45,668
|
60,622
|
15,419
|
20,610
|
51,335
|
60,705
|
82,179
|
Gross Profit
|
1,398
|
4,174
|
7,489
|
10,989
|
15,300
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
62
|
39
|
131
|
96
|
113
|
Selling and marketing
|
920
|
1,225
|
2,986
|
3,549
|
4,929
|
General and administrative
|
1,813
|
1,860
|
5,542
|
5,362
|
7,654
|
2,795
|
3,124
|
8,659
|
9,007
|
12,696
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(1,397)
|
1,050
|
(1,170)
|
1,982
|
2,604
|
Financial expenses, net
|
(177)
|
(144)
|
(248)
|
(517)
|
(422)
|
Other expenses
|
-
|
-
|
(21)
|
-
|
-
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax
|
(1,574)
|
906
|
(1,439)
|
1,465
|
2,182
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
(180)
|
469
|
(48)
|
464
|
631
|
Income (loss) before equity investment
|
(1,394)
|
437
|
(1,391)
|
1,001
|
1,551
|
Share in results of affiliated companies
|
(62)
|
(65)
|
(179)
|
(139)
|
(132)
|
Net income (loss) from continued operation
|
$ (1,456)
|
$ 372
|
$ (1,570)
|
$ 862
|
$ 1,419
|
Loss from discontinued operation before
|
(60)
|
(230)
|
(391)
|
(564)
|
(655)
|
Loss on disposal of discontinued operation
|
(60)
|
-
|
(1,415)
|
-
|
-
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
45
|
42
|
Net loss from discontinued operation
|
$ (120)
|
$ (215)
|
$ (1,806)
|
(519)
|
$ (613)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (1,576)
|
$ 157
|
$ (3,376)
|
$ 343
|
$ 806
|
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share
|
Net income (loss) per share from continued
|
$ (0.16)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ (0.17)
|
$ 0.1
|
$ 0.18
|
Net loss per share from discontinued operation
|
$ 0
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ (0.2)
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ (0.07)
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
$ (0.16)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.37)
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.11
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,864,885
|
Diluted
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,874,696
|
8,864,885
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Year ended
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (1,576)
|
$ 157
|
$ (3,376)
|
$ 343
|
$ 806
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives
|
(33)
|
72
|
(7)
|
358
|
372
|
Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)
|
-
|
(104)
|
5
|
(118)
|
(140)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
$ (1,609)
|
$ 125
|
$ (3,378)
|
$ 583
|
$ 1,038
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders
|
Share capital
|
Accumulated
|
other
|
Number of
|
Additional paid-
|
comprehensive
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
shares issued
|
Amount
|
in capital
|
income (loss)
|
shares
|
earnings
|
Total equity
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 (audited)
|
9,122,501
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 65,073
|
$ 135
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 22,652
|
$ 88,574
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(341)
|
-
|
(4,408)
|
(4,749)
|
Share based compensation expenses
|
-
|
-
|
272
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
272
|
Exercise of option
|
26,668
|
7
|
190
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
197
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 (audited)
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,535
|
$ (206)
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 18,244
|
$ 84,294
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
|
Comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
232
|
-
|
806
|
1038
|
Share based compensation expenses
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
38
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 (audited)
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,573
|
$ 26
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 19,050
|
$ 85,370
|
CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
|
Comprehensive (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(7)
|
-
|
(3,376)
|
(3,383)
|
Share based compensation expenses
|
-
|
-
|
110
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
110
|
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
|
9,149,169
|
$ 2,809
|
$ 65,683
|
$ 19
|
$ (2,088)
|
$ 15,674
|
$ 82,097
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Year ended
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2019(*)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (1,576)
|
$ 157
|
$ (3,376)
|
$ 343
|
$ 806
|
Net income (loss) from continued operations
|
(1,456)
|
372
|
(1,570)
|
862
|
1,419
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,079
|
1,077
|
3,107
|
3,185
|
4,292
|
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
|
(14)
|
(38)
|
7
|
(293)
|
(311)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
(73)
|
-
|
133
|
-
|
38
|
Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company
|
62
|
65
|
179
|
139
|
132
|
Share based compensation
|
33
|
36
|
110
|
(9)
|
38
|
Non cash finance expense
|
57
|
107
|
(48)
|
324
|
354
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
(159)
|
(134)
|
(300)
|
(912)
|
(897)
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
441
|
(115)
|
384
|
(293)
|
(450)
|
Deferred revenues (government grant)
|
(794)
|
-
|
265
|
-
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
|
787
|
1,714
|
7,027
|
(1,510)
|
(2,037)
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid
|
(729)
|
486
|
(605)
|
1,743
|
2,500
|
Decrease (increase) in inventory
|
1,674
|
(1,314)
|
3,039
|
(3,531)
|
(5,740)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
|
307
|
82
|
(2,913)
|
2,722
|
3,349
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|
(995)
|
1,193
|
(1,080)
|
1,535
|
982
|
Decrease in other long-term liabilities
|
-
|
(20)
|
(62)
|
(98)
|
(118)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 220
|
$3,511
|
$ 7,673
|
$ 3,864
|
$ 3,551
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Investment in affiliated company
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(22)
|
-
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
-
|
-
|
(22)
|
-
|
-
|
Increase in long-term deposits
|
(2)
|
(165)
|
-
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,253)
|
(1,287)
|
(3,012)
|
(2,980)
|
(3,269)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(950)
|
(950)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
$ (2,205)
|
$ (1,287)
|
$ (4,149)
|
$ (3,012)
|
$ (3,279)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Proceeds from long-term loans received
|
-
|
-
|
4,841
|
-
|
-
|
Cash flows provided by financing activities
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 4,841
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Cash flows from discontinued operations:
|
$ (120)
|
$ (215)
|
$ (1,806)
|
(519)
|
$ (613)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
175
|
516
|
1,588
|
566
|
484
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
-
|
-
|
(34)
|
(134)
|
Net cash used in discontinued operations
|
$ 55
|
$ 301
|
$ (218)
|
13
|
$ (263)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,930)
|
2,525
|
8,147
|
865
|
9
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
26,036
|
14,290
|
15,959
|
15,950
|
15,950
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 24,106
|
$ 16,815
|
$ 24,106
|
$ 16,815
|
$ 15,959
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Year ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2020
|
2019(*)
|
2019(*)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (1,576)
|
$ 157
|
$ (3,376)
|
$ 343
|
$ 806
|
Adjustments:
|
Share in results of equity investment of
|
62
|
65
|
179
|
139
|
132
|
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
|
(180)
|
469
|
(48)
|
464
|
631
|
Financial expenses, net
|
177
|
144
|
250
|
517
|
422
|
Other expenses
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,060
|
1,144
|
3,250
|
3,322
|
4,394
|
Net loss from discontinued operations
|
120
|
215
|
1,806
|
519
|
613
|
Share based compensation
|
33
|
36
|
110
|
(9)
|
38
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (304)
|
$ 2,230
|
$ 2,192
|
$ 5,295
|
$ 7,036
|
*Reclassified due to discontinued operation
