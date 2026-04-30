TAT Technologies to Report First Quarter Results on May 20 and Host Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before market open on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Management will host a webcast and conference call to review the results that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors may register for the webcast using this link or by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on APU's, landing gears and other aircraft components for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

Contact:

Eran Yunger

Director of IR

+1(980)-451-1115

[email protected]

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd