TechSee Introduces Integrated Visual AI to Sophie Live, Drastically Improving Complex Service Interactions

Sophie Live evolves remote visual assistance from human-only video support to intelligent-first service, using proprietary Visual AI models to assist service agents and improve outcomes with every interaction.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in visual AI for customer service, today announced the availability of the enhanced Visual AI capabilities integrated into Sophie Live, an intelligent remote visual assistant designed to help service organizations resolve their most complex and costly customer issues. These capabilities are now part of the standard Sophie Live offering and available to all customers.

Sophie Live includes a visual Agent Assist capability that recognizes devices and environments during live interactions, identifies issues and surfaces insights and proposed resolutions directly to service representatives. The platform also introduces pre-call visual intake and call deflection capabilities, allowing service organizations to collect and analyze visual information during IVR or other pre-call interactions. This increases self-service containment while reducing average handle time for calls that are routed to live agents.

In addition, Sophie Live includes built-in connectivity intelligence. Service agents can remotely diagnose network issues while visualizing the home connectivity map, making it possible to identify weak points and resolve problems without guesswork or unnecessary truck rolls. All of these capabilities are enabled by TechSee's visual flywheel, a continuous learning engine that captures the tribal knowledge of experienced service agents, improving accuracy with each interaction.

"Sophie Live represents a fundamental shift in how service organizations approach complex customer issues," said Eitan Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of TechSee. "Complex, situational issues are now the primary drivers of cost, dissatisfaction, and churn, yet traditional copilots struggle because they lack visual context, while traditional visual support relies entirely on human expertise. Sophie Live combines visual understanding and AI-driven intelligence in a single, integrated experience designed specifically for these high-impact service moments."

Over the past decade, service organizations have adopted live video to help service representatives see what customers see. While effective, most remote visual assistance has remained dependent on individual agent expertise. At the same time, AI copilots have been limited to primarily voice or text-based automation, operating without real-world visual context. As a result, the service issues that drive the highest operational costs, customer frustration, and churn have remained difficult to solve.

Sophie Live bridges this gap by shifting remote service from human-only visual assistance to an intelligent-first model. AI capabilities are embedded directly into the live service experience and are available out of the box as part of TechSee's standard offering. The platform is offered with a consumption-based, value-driven model, enabling customers to benefit from advanced AI capabilities based on actual usage and delivered value.

"With more than half of DIY users reporting setup or connectivity issues, it is clear that complexity remains a major barrier to smart home adoption," said Elizabeth Parks, President at Parks Associates. "Visual AI offers a transformative way to address this gap by tackling the complexity of real-world environments, where many AI solutions fall short because they lack visual and situational context."

By focusing on the service moments that matter most, Sophie Live delivers measurable business impact, including reduced truck rolls, higher first-call resolution, lower average handle time, and significantly improved customer satisfaction. At the same time, it reduces cognitive load for service representatives by providing real-time visual context and guidance, an important factor in an industry where call center turnover rates average 30 to 45 percent annually and 87 percent of representatives report high levels of workplace stress.

TechSee will showcase Sophie Live during the CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES in the session "Beyond the Buzz: AI Impact and Revenues in the Smart Home," on January 6 at 9:00 AM, with Elizabeth Tobey, SVP of Marketing at TechSee.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI-powered platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security, and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. For more information, visit: www.techsee.com.

SOURCE TechSee