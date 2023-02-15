TechSee Releases Open Integration Platform to Bring Remote Video Support, Computer Vision AI, and Augmented Reality to the Customer Experience Technology Stack

TechSee's API solution makes all features and functionality of its platform available for easy integration.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the global leader in Visual Customer Assistance, announced the launch of their "Open Integration Platform," a full API platform that puts the visual customer experience front and center. The open platform makes it simple for companies with deployed solutions like CRM, IVR, Chatbots, and Mobile Apps to add augmented reality and computer vision AI to their customer experience without changing their production platforms.

Previously TechSee built native integrations into leading CRM and Field Service platforms, including PegaSystems , Salesforce , Oracle , Zendesk , and Microsoft Dynamics . Now with the open API, any potential integration becomes available to the more than 1000 businesses globally that have deployed Techsee's technology.

With over 30 million visual sessions logged annually, TechSee is the industry leader in visual service transformation. Used by leading companies, including 5 of the top 10 global telecoms, 2 of the top 3 U.S. home builders, and 5 of the top 10 smart home automation companies, Techsee is the standard for remote visual support.

"Our mission is simple, to bring our globally leading visual insights into every service and sales platform. We started this journey a few years ago, building native integrations into the most popular CX, CRM, ITSM, and FSM solutions. We quickly learned from our customers that if we empowered them with remote visual support, they would find the optimal way to incorporate it into their technical and operational workflows. What we've seen and consistently hear from our customers is that our open API platform has enabled them to find a new and unique way to drive outcomes that improve their engagement strategies and reduce the expense of supporting their most valuable resources, their customers, and employees." said Steve Egan, SVP, Global Alliances at Techsee.

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me

