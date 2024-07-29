Techsomed Announces U.S. Launch of BioTraceIO Vision and BioTraceIO Precision Software for Image-Guided Ablation Therapy

REHOVOT, Israel, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techsomed Ltd., a pioneering medical software company, announced today the U.S. launch of its comprehensive BioTrace software suite, including the BioTraceIO Vision and BioTraceIO Precision solutions. Both products received FDA clearance last year for liver tumor ablation and are now being deployed at leading medical institutions across the country, enabling patients to have access to these transformative technologies.

BioTraceIO Vision employs advanced AI-based technology to deliver personalized treatment planning and assessment tools, utilizing standard medical imaging to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of image-guided ablation therapy. BioTraceIO Precision, which received FDA De-Novo clearance, uses real-time ultrasound data to provide clinicians with predictive insights on post-ablation tissue damage. Importantly, both BioTraceIO Vision and BioTraceIO Precision are vendor-agnostic, seamlessly integrating with existing ablation systems and ultrasound machines to provide a streamlined workflow.

"We are thrilled to bring our BioTrace software suite, including both BioTraceIO Vision and BioTraceIO Precision, for patient care in the United States," said Yossi Abu, CEO of Techsomed. "This launch represents the culmination of over 7 years of dedicated development, and we look forward to partnering with leading medical institutions to revolutionize the standard of care in ablation therapy, offering patients the benefits of enhanced treatment precision aimed to improve outcomes."

"Imaging plays a crucial role in tumor ablation" said Dr. Nami Azar, Professor of Radiology at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical. "BioTraceIO opens new possibilities in utilizing ultrasound for image-guided liver ablation therapy. I am excited to witness its impact in action and the advancements it brings to our field".

Techsomed is dedicated to providing accurate and excellent ablation therapy to patients across the U.S. and invites interventional radiologists to join the BioTraceIO launch program to discover the advantages of its innovative software solutions.

Techsomed is a global medical imaging software company dedicated to making a significant clinical impact in Oncology, Cardiology, and Pain Management through its AI-powered Image Guided Ablation Therapy System. By leveraging standard medical imaging (US, CT, MRI), Techsomed's solutions deliver real-time ablation visualization, advanced patient-specific treatment planning, and predictive procedure analysis to ensure high-precision ablation that is accessible for patient care, everywhere.

