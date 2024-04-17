Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TASMC) partners with the AI innovator NeuroBrave to bring Generative AI into the field of BCI (Brain-Computer Interfaces)

The collaboration will yield real-time translation of thoughts and intentions, allowing completely paralyzed patients to intuitively communicate with those around them, and operate computers, mobile phones, and other devices. The hospital and the company signed a research and commercial cooperation agreement.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Neurosurgery Unit, a part of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TASMC), specializes in treating brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system disorders, is considered the leading in Israel, and one of the most advanced internationally, announcing today the partnership, aiming to reach new frontiers in the BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) field and accelerate the research and implementation of innovative solutions for complex neurological conditions and patient care.

"For more than a decade, our clinical research team has been at the forefront of speech decoding and brain information research and has accumulated a vast amount of know-how and data," said Dr. Ido Strauss, head of the Functional Neurosurgery Unit at the Sourasky Medical Center. "The partnership with NeuroBrave opens exciting possibilities to take the next step in brain-computer interfaces, translate brain activity into speech, and help patients with various brain disorders to communicate."

"NeuroBrave unique AI and GenAI infrastructure, and the ability to translate, in real-time, neural information into cognitive and emotional insights, combined with the skilled hands and clinical expertise of TASMC Functional Neurosurgery Unit, will enable Israel to join the 'Brain Chip Race,' alongside Elon Musk's Neuralink, and Synchron Inc, having Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos as stakeholders," said Dror Talisman, Co-founder and CEO of NeuroBrave.

About TASMC Functional Neurosurgery Unit

The Functional Neurosurgery Unit, a part of the Hospital's Neurosurgery department, specializes in the treatment of a wide range of brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system disorders. The unit, under the management of Dr. Ido Strauss, operates with expertise, excellence, and years of experience in the field, treating patients from all over Israel and abroad.

About NeuroBrave

NeuroBrave is a HealthTech AI global leader in the field of real-time neural and physiological signal decoding and translation, providing insights on cognitive and emotional information.

With a fully owned, high-quality, multi-dimensional labeled database, signal processing, and AI infrastructure, the company offers its NeuroSpeed OS™ commercial platform. The software platform includes an accurate data-driven AI biomarker library, dashboards, management tools, and a commercial neuroscience API.

The company provides diagnostics and treatment solutions for mental health, cognitive health, well-being, safety, and productivity. Among its clients and partners are some of the largest organizations in the world such as Qualcomm, Garmin, STMicroelectronics, and many others.

For more information visit: neurobrave.com, our LinkedIn page, or contact us directly:

Tomer Gold

Company Communications

[email protected]

Iris Weinstein

PR Agency

[email protected]

NeuroBrave Partner Program

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuroBrave