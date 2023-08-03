Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Signs Agreement with Fireblocks to Provide Technology Infrastructure For A Comprehensive Range of Digital Asset Products & Services

The agreement will advance TASE's activity in the field and leverage digital asset opportunities

For the first time in Israel , digital asset services and products will be launched by a regulated financial market infrastructure operator with relevant experience

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) has signed a ground-breaking and strategic agreement with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on the blockchain. This strategic partnership empowers TASE to offer a comprehensive range of innovative and secure digital asset products and services, aligning with TASE's new strategic plan. As a result, TASE will be able to provide institutional-grade digital asset solutions for regulated entities, leveraging the most advanced technology, experience, and work processes from traditional markets, while ensuring necessary protection.

This landmark partnership is crucial in the new era of innovation and transformative possibilities within the digital arena. By combining cutting-edge technology with the foundations of traditional finance, this collaboration represents an unwavering commitment to driving the future development of the global digital asset's world.

"The partnership between TASE and Fireblocks represents a monumental leap forward in the global digital assets landscape," said Orly Grinfeld, EVP Head of Clearing at TASE. "We are unwavering in our pursuit of revolutionizing the industry and the local capital market, and this collaboration epitomizes our dedication to delivering secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset solutions. By harnessing the power of Fireblocks' advanced technology, we are poised to lead the charge into a future where the possibilities for digital assets are boundless."

This collaboration builds upon the resounding success of Project Eden a transformative initiative in which the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the Israeli Ministry of Finance joined forces to issue a government digital bond on a dedicated blockchain platform. Project Eden epitomized the pioneering spirit of these visionary institutions, setting the stage for their continued collaboration and reinforcing their shared commitment to driving the digital assets revolution.

"With Project Eden, our work with TASE has been one of the most exciting and ground-breaking digital asset use cases to date," said Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks. "Fireblocks is proud to be trusted by some of the most recognized banks and financial institutions in the world such as TASE to bring their digital asset strategies to production. The digital asset products and services that TASE is exploring will no doubt play foundational roles in the future of Israel's economy and Fireblocks is excited to have the opportunity to provide the right infrastructure support and international expertise to bring these offerings to market."

Together, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Fireblocks are united in their pursuit to reshape the future of finance, setting a new standard for the global digital assets landscape. Their partnership symbolizes the convergence of visionary thinking, pioneering technology, and a steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance, ensuring a future where digital assets thrive within a secure and regulated framework.

In recent months, the digital assets industry has faced difficulties due to the lack of maturity in some proposed solutions or the absence of relevant knowledge and experience. However, it is now more apparent that the convergence of innovative solutions, traditional finance, and a regulated framework holds immeasurable value.

Recognizing the profound implications of that, TASE aims to reshape the future of finance. By leveraging TASE's and Fireblocks' respective strengths, the companies are primed to unlock the full potential of digital assets within a secure, transparent, and regulated ecosystem. TASE, as a pioneer in the industry, understands the need to adapt and spearhead ground-breaking solutions. The partnership with Fireblocks underscores TASE's unwavering commitment to driving innovation within a regulated framework.

By combining TASE's experience and market presence with Fireblocks' state-of-the-art technology, this collaboration will also open new frontiers in tokenizing various assets, creating new markets, and presenting unparalleled opportunities for growth for both TASE and the local capital markets.

Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.