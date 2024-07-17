Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to Launch Futures Market on September 1, 2024

Idan Financial Instruments Appointed as First Market Maker

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to develop the Israeli capital market, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE)) announced today the launch of its futures market on September 1, 2024. Initially, futures contracts will be traded on the TA-35, TA-90 and TA-Bank-5 indices. Idan Financial Instruments Ltd. has been appointed as the first market maker in the futures market.

Expanding Trading Options and Liquidity

In line with its strategic plan to increase trading and liquidity, the TASE has appointed the market maker for futures contracts to be launched on September 1, 2024, on three leading stock indices: the TA-35, TA-90 and TA-Bank-5 indices.

In its role as market maker, Idan Financial Instruments will work to ensure the existence of stable bid and ask quotes and competitive spreads in continuous trading, thus enabling market participants to enjoy greater efficiency and accuracy in futures trading.

Promoting Market Confidence and Reducing Trading Costs

The launch of futures contracts is part of the TASE's strategic plan to develop the derivatives market, expand the range of financial products offered, and increase trading and liquidity. The presence of a professional market maker will help to increase market confidence, contribute to liquidity and reduce trading costs for investors.

Commitment to Market Development

Uri Peles, Business Development Manager at Idan Financial Instruments, said: "We welcome the launch of futures contracts on the leading indices on TASE in September. We will be happy to support and assist in providing liquidity and continuous pricing of the contracts, with the aim of developing and promoting trading on the TASE."

Alon Dangot, Head of Derivatives Market at TASE, said: "TASE is pleased to launch the futures market with three prominent underlying assets in conjunction with market maker Idan Financial Instruments Ltd., in order to ensure trading and liquidity in this market. We believe that through joint work we can diversify and develop trading opportunities for institutional and international investors in this market."

About the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is the leading stock exchange in Israel. It was established in 1935 and is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges. TASE offers a wide range of products and services, including trading in stocks, bonds, derivatives and ETFs. TASE is committed to develop the Israeli capital market and providing investors with a fair, efficient and transparent trading environment.

