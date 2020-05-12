Teledyne LeCroy Launches New Sales and Support Office in Israel

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in electronic Physical Layer and Protocol test solutions, is pleased to announce the official opening of its sales and application support office in Israel.

"A significant sales and support presence in Israel is a sensible choice for us and for our clients," says Michael Romm, General Manager for Protocol Solutions Group at Teledyne LeCroy. "With its strong and influential high-tech industry and unique entrepreneurship arena, we consider Israel to be a key market for us. The weaving of a top-notch local team into our worldwide network of sales and support organization allows us to be in a unique position to provide even closer service to our Israel customers."

"We see a great fit between our core physical layer test products and the needs of customers in Israel. In everything from high speed serial data test solutions to our core hi-resolution oscilloscope and related test products, we are excited to be bringing these products to market through our own direct sales team," said Tyler Cox, General Manager for Physical Layer Test at Teledyne LeCroy. "Our main goal with establishing the local office is to ensure that our customers get an unparalleled level of support for their products and applications."

For multinational customers, the Teledyne LeCroy team in Israel already works closely with the company's other worldwide Sales and Application Engineering teams to ensure these customers receive a coordinated world-wide support approach across multiple sites.

To learn more, please visit our website at: https://teledynelecroy.com/support/contact/.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne Leroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

