TelevisaUnivision partners with AlvaLinks for optimizing video networking workflows with Google Cloud

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AlvaLinks, a pioneer in live video networking solutions, to optimize its deployments on Google Cloud. Leveraging AlvaLinks' expertise and Google Cloud's advanced technology will strengthen content delivery, viewer engagement, and operational efficiency for TelevisaUnivision

Ralf Jacob, EVP of Broadcast Operations & Technology at TelevisaUnivision, remarked on the partnership, stating, "AlvaLinks provides a specialized video IP network observability solution. Their Cloudrider technology addresses our visibility issues head-on, giving us the real-time data and historical information we need to understand network behavior and ensure quality of service." Jacob's statement underscores the critical role of AlvaLinks' technology in enhancing TelevisaUnivision's broadcast capabilities and setting new industry standards for quality and reliability.

The partnership focuses on optimizing TelevisaUnivision's broadcast operations through the transition to an all-IP network, integrating with Google Cloud's infrastructure to modernize distribution platforms and production systems. AlvaLinks' Cloudrider™ Observability Suite will play a crucial role in ensuring real-time visibility and quality in live video delivery across IP networks.

By combining TelevisaUnivision's leadership in Spanish-language media, AlvaLinks' innovative networking solutions, and Google Cloud's technology, this partnership is poised to deliver excellent media experiences to Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide.

"Google Cloud is committed to empowering media companies like TelevisaUnivision with the best in cloud technology. By integrating AlvaLinks' specialized observability solutions, customers can achieve unprecedented network visibility and efficiency, setting a new standard for quality in live video broadcasting," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media & Entertainment, Gaming Partnerships at Google.

Echoing this sentiment, Gabriel Kerner, CEO and Co-founder of AlvaLinks provided insight into the collaboration's significance: "I am proud of our collaboration with TelevisaUnivision and Google Cloud, which embodies our commitment to shifting the paradigms of live video networks. Our Cloudrider™ Observability Suite is at the forefront of this change, offering broadcasters the ability to navigate the complexities of IP networks with unprecedented clarity and confidence. Looking ahead, our technology will expand to provide orchestration and automation mechanisms, empowering broadcasters worldwide to deliver Live experiences that captivate and engage audiences like never before."

The partnership with AlvaLinks and Google Cloud bring several key values to customers, particularly in the media and broadcasting industry:

Advanced Technology Integration: The integration allows customers, such as TelevisaUnivision, to benefit from testing, mapping and monitoring capabilities for advanced network planning and efficiency in live video broadcasting.



Enhanced Network Visibility: Google Cloud's infrastructure combined with AlvaLinks' Cloudrider™ Observability Suite provides customers with real-time enhanced visibility into their networks. This enables broadcasters to monitor network behavior, understand performance metrics, and ensure the quality of service for live video delivery across IP networks.



Operational Efficiency: Optimize their broadcast operations and network architecture. This leads to streamlined production processes and improved content delivery workflows, ultimately resulting in cost savings and enhanced productivity.



Reliability: Customers can leverage the joint solution to ensure reliability and quality of service in live video broadcasting over IP networks.



Strategic Edge: The partnership aligns with broadcasters' transition to IP and cloud. It provides customers a strategic edge in navigating industry changes, bringing business and operational agility.

This collaboration signifies a leap forward in broadcasting technology, setting new standards for delivering high-quality video.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

About Alvalinks

AlvaLinks is at the forefront of live video networking solutions, driving innovation in the broadcast and media industries. Specializing in IP network optimization and real-time video delivery, AlvaLinks leverages cutting-edge technology to help companies achieve seamless, high-quality broadcasting experiences. Cloudrider™ Observability Suite provides network and cloud visibility and control, enabling broadcasters to navigate the complexities of IP and cloud-based distribution with unprecedented precision and reliability. By prioritizing real-time data analysis and network performance, AlvaLinks addresses the unique challenges of live video networking and empowers broadcasters to deliver content with confidence and excellence.

