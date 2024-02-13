TeraSky Achieves Pure Storage Elite Partner Status, the Pinnacle of Partnership Recognition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, a Global Solutions and Services Provider, announced today that it has officially achieved the prestigious status of Pure Storage Elite Partner. This recognition results from TeraSky's expertise and capabilities in promoting and implementing the most advanced technologies and specialized business services within the Pure Storage Partner Program. Pure Storage is the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services.

As an Elite Partner, TeraSky enjoys enhanced training opportunities, robust field support, and increased support to help our customers. Pure Storage – a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for ten consecutive years1 – will collaborate closely with the company, providing tools to streamline workflows and simplify the sales cycle. This includes benefits like providing TeraSky with increased access to Pure Storage resources and quick issue resolution. TeraSky's customers will benefit from direct access to Pure Storage's innovations and emerging technologies, affording them a competitive edge and a consistent platform to simplify their work.

TeraSky's attainment of Elite Partner status reflects its longstanding partnership with Pure Storage, characterized by continued investment in achieving Pure Storage solutions expertise and customer service excellence. With a team boasting multiple Pure Storage certifications, TeraSky stands as a trusted expert in deploying software and hardware storage solutions on-prem and in the cloud across various industries.

"TeraSky is a strong and strategic partner, and we're delighted it has achieved Elite Partner status. Its customer-first ethos mirrors ours, and the team collaborates to provide customers with our sustainable and all-flash solutions. TeraSky's achievement is down to the teams' excellent market knowledge and drive for customer success," commented Geoff Greenlaw, VP Partners EMEA & LatAm, Pure Storage.

Orit Harlev, VP of SDP Business Development at TeraSky, expressed her appreciation for achieving Elite Partner status, stating, "We're honored to be recognized as an Elite Partner by Pure Storage. Pure Storage maintains a discerning approach in selecting partners; we take pride in joining the ranks of the industry's best."

This partnership status designation underscores TeraSky's commitment to providing technology integration services and expertise that is second to none. TeraSky looks forward to building on this achievement, advancing its efforts to transform and future-proof customer environments through innovative storage solutions.

1 This includes 5 years as A Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Solid State Arrays and now 5 years as A Leader the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

TeraSky is a Global Solutions and Services Provider, helping companies overcome infrastructure, platform engineering, and DevOps challenges thanks to domain expertise, value-driven planning, and successful execution. Our team of experts combines the best of both worlds: enterprise-grade infrastructure with cloud-native agility and velocity, generating the optimal developer experience and Time-to-Market at any scale. We create robust infrastructures using multi-clouds and next-gen data centers, Application Infrastructures for complex foundations, productive Platform Engineering tools without compromising security, and reliable digital workspaces. TeraSky has a proven track record of solving business and technological challenges, becoming a trusted advisor for enterprises and SMBs of all industries.

