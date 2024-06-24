Terrific Expands in Latin America: Transforming Social Commerce

MEXICO CITY, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrific, the largest white label social shopping platform in Latin America, is making waves with its significant expansion into Latin America. Known for its success with an array of brands, sports groups, marketplaces, and retailers, Terrific's platform has engaged millions of users, bolstered by its partnership with Sears Mexico and others.

Diverse Collaborations

Terrific has established itself as a leader in the industry by collaborating directly and indirectly with top brands such as Kappa, Levi's, Puma, LG, Sansui, Samsung, Chicco, and América. Through its platform, Terrific delivers engaging, expert-driven content that resonates deeply with customers, significantly enhancing their shopping experience.

Vision for Latin America

The company's vision for Latin America is ambitious: to revolutionize social commerce by providing brands, marketplaces, and retailers with a fully customizable live-shopping tool. This tool integrates seamlessly with existing platforms, creating unique and engaging shopping experiences. By combining real-time interaction, personalized recommendations, and dynamic content, Terrific elevates the customer experience to new heights.

The Sears Mexico team attested to the platform's effectiveness, stating, "Live Shopping has proven to be a powerful tool for boosting sales and enhancing our customers' experience. The real-time interaction allows us to answer questions, provide personalized recommendations, and offer live product demonstrations, which has increased our conversion rates and customer engagement."

Israel Grintz, Founder and CEO of Terrific, highlighted the synergy between the Latin American audience and social commerce, saying, "The incredible fit between the Latin audience and social commerce is undeniable. This audience has consistently been among the first to embrace new technologies and has shown the fastest growth in social media engagement for years."

Joining the Terrific Revolution

Terrific invites brands, sports groups, marketplaces, and content distribution companies across Latin America to join in transforming the retail landscape. The company aims to create memorable and impactful shopping experiences, driving the next wave of social commerce innovation.

SOURCE Terrific