Terrific Innovation Announces Strategic Expansion into Japan with BrandCloud Partnership

Partners with BrandCloud to Accelerate Social Commerce Adoption in the Japanese Market and Make It a Standard Tool for Japanese Brands

TEL AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrific Innovation ("terrific"), a social commerce infrastructure platform, today announced its strategic expansion into the Japanese market through a partnership with BrandCloud, Inc., a leading digital branding and reputation management company in Japan. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to support Japanese brands in adopting social commerce and to establish it as a standard, repeatable tool for modern digital selling.

Japan is one of the largest untapped opportunities in social commerce globally. While e-commerce penetration continues to grow, social and live-driven shopping remains early compared with markets like China and Southeast Asia. NTT Com Online Marketing Solutions reports that live commerce awareness in Japan stands at 31.9%, yet more than 54% of viewers have already made a purchase signaling a strong latent demand for better tools, formats, and infrastructure.

Terrific believes Japan's unique mix of high brand loyalty, strong creator culture, and deep engagement with entertainment content makes it a natural next market for social commerce at scale. The terrific's platform enables brands, retailers, and media companies to turn video into a direct revenue channel through live shopping, shoppable video feeds, and interactive timelines embedded on owned digital properties.

"Japan has a culture where entertainment, community, and brand loyalty coexist," BrandCloud stated in its release. "This strongly aligns with the future of social commerce envisioned by Terrific, and through this partnership we aim to help establish a new standard for social commerce in Japan."

As part of the expansion, Terrific partnered with BrandCloud to introduce its platform to Japanese brands, creators, and media companies in a SaaS model. The platform requires no app installation, integrates with existing e-commerce systems, and allows companies to operate fully under their own brand, with full control over audience data.

"Japan is one of the few markets where community, content, and commerce naturally intersect," said Israel Grintz, CEO of Terrific. "What has been missing is infrastructure that lets companies own the experience, the data, and the revenue. That is exactly what we built terrific to do. It's about building social commerce in a way that fits Japan. BrandCloud brings local trust, distribution, and market understanding. We bring the platform and the playbook. Together, this is a real market entry." added Grintz.

Terrific already works with global brands such as Samsung, Reebok, Lee Cooper, Smeg, and Homecenter, as well as major media groups including Bloomberg, Claro Sports, and Big Brother. The company sees Japan as a long-term strategic market and plans to work closely with local partners to adapt formats, monetization models, and media use cases to Japanese audiences.

About Terrific Innovation:

Terrific is a global social and video commerce technology company that helps brands, retailers, and publishers turn video into a direct revenue channel. Its infrastructure-level platform, terrific, powers live shopping, shoppable video feeds, and interactive video timelines that can be embedded into owned websites and apps. Terrific is built to give clients full control over their audience, data, and brand experience, while integrating with existing e-commerce and media infrastructure. Headquartered in Israel, Terrific operates globally, working with leading commerce and media organizations across multiple regions to redefine how content, community, and commerce come together. For more information, visit: www.terrificlive.com

Contact Information:

Nataf Dgani, Head of Marketing, Arieli Group

+972-54-757-3384; [email protected]

SOURCE Terrific Innovation