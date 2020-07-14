Texas Addiction Recovery Center Implements EarlySense Continuous Monitoring Solution

WOBURN, Massachusetts, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today that Niznik Behavioral Health, a national provider of behavioral health services for adolescents and adults, will implement its continuous monitoring system in two of the company's Discovery Point Retreat detox and residential treatment Texas locations.

Discovery Point Retreat offers medical detox and residential inpatient care, incorporating evidence-based therapies and holistic treatment alternatives to provide a well-rounded recovery experience. EarlySense sensors will be installed under bed mattresses at Discovery Point Retreat's residential centers located in Ennis and Waxahachie, and will help improve care by continuously monitoring client heart rate, respiratory rate and motion. The system will assist staff in monitoring individuals on detox and residential floors by non-invasively providing continuous updates of patient status and identifying potential changes or deterioration in client health status.

"Detox clients going through the process of rehabilitation are in a constant state of adjustment, as their bodies adapt to new medications and simultaneously experience withdrawal symptoms," said Jared Hirsch, Discovery Point Retreat Executive Director. "The EarlySense system supports our mission to provide our clients with a supportive and comprehensive recovery experience, allowing our staff to continuously monitor client vitals non-invasively and take action when needed. This technology will assist in keeping clients healthy throughout their journey, while ensuring comfort and stability and enabling our clients to sleep soundly."





"Niznik Behavioral Health's wealth of experience, knowledgeable and dedicated staff, and use of advanced care technologies has established the company as a national leader in addiction treatment and recovery," said Matt Johnson, CEO of EarlySense. "We are pleased to have been selected by Niznik Behavioral Health to provide its inpatient care programs with contact-free continuous monitoring. As adoption of our technology continues to grow exponentially across the healthcare continuum, we are proud to help facilitate greater levels of safety and care."

About Discovery Point Retreat

Discovery Point Retreat, a Niznik Behavioral Health facility, is a multi-disciplinary substance abuse facility with 3 locations in Texas: Dallas, Ennis and Waxahachie. At Discovery Point Retreat, the recovery process is not restricted to duration but instead on how clients effectively progress through individualized treatment plans. Our client-first priority ensures individuality within treatment—reinforced by a low staff to patient ratio. We believe in building sustainable and genuine relationships with our clients enabling a high program completion rate across all levels of care. Ultimately DPR's mission is to earn clients' trust by making them feel 'safe' under our care throughout the recovery process. https://discoverypointretreat.com/

About EarlySense

EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.earlysense.com .

