ThaMa-Vet Offers Innovative Automatic Syringe for Fish Vaccination

The two new, unique, all-metal fixed-dosage syringes offer the aqua industry fast, ultra-precise and fatigue-free usage.

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThaMa-Vet, a leading provider of animal health veterinary syringes, has developed two new automatic syringes to address the specific needs of the fish industry.

The all-metal, fixed-dosage automatic syringes enable fast, ultra-precise and fatigue-free fish vaccination. The innovative syringes are already being used by several vaccine companies and proved to be highly dependable in vaccinating millions of fish.

The single barrel, ThaMa 405, is a fixed dosage syringe for the mass treatment of fish with all the features needed for wet environment vaccinations. It is easy to assemble and maintain and is continually ready for repeat performance.

The double-barrelled ThaMa 422 is a fixed dosage syringe enabling the administration of two different vaccines in two different dosages at once in one shot using one needle.

"The aquaculture industry is developing rapidly and is expected to double in size over the next decade," said Udi Nechmad, CEO of ThaMa-Vet. "We have been approached by fish growers, who express their frustration with the lack of a reliable, durable and easy to handle fish syringe in the market. Recognizing the complexity of vaccinating fish, we developed the new syringes –– emphasizing the need for micro-dosage –– which are lightweight, user friendly and allow precise dosage administration, making the vaccination process significantly smoother for massive quantities of fish."

Both aquaculture syringes are optimized for the mass treatment of fish requiring a micro dose of only 0.05cc to 0.1cc. They are supplied with two fixed-dosage pistons––0.05cc and 0.1cc––and are accurate, reliable and suitable to work in wet environments.

ThaMa 405 and ThaMa 422 are ergonomically designed for fatigue-free work. Both syringes can be supplied with a metal needle protector, hypodermic plastic and hub needles in special sizes for fish vaccination and an all-metal draw-off kit, a long-lasting solution for bottle flippers.

About ThaMa-Vet

ThaMa-Vet specializes in the development and manufacture of state-of-the-art automatic syringe systems and injectors for veterinary and healthcare applications. The company has been servicing poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture and small animal producers globally for more than 60 years, and prides itself on delivering high-quality, easy-to-use, and affordable solutions that enhance animal health and welfare.

