ThaMa-Vet to Present Full Line of Poultry Syringes at IPPE 2025

The company will present its wide range of poultry syringes, featuring single and double-barrel designs available in all-metal or durable glass options.

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThaMa-Vet, a leading provider of animal health veterinary syringes, will showcase a wide range of innovative automatic and self-refilling livestock syringes at the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), which will take place on January 28 - 30, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The company will present at booth B19008 a wide selection of poultry syringes as well as other products for livestock vaccinations. Growers and other industry professionals are invited to discover how the company's veterinary syringes can make mass vaccination more efficient, reliable, and stress-free.

"Poultry producers face unique challenges when it comes to large-scale vaccination programs," said Udi Nechmad, CEO of ThaMa-Vet. "The world's largest annual poultry, meat, and feed industry event provides us with an excellent opportunity to present our wide range of syringes, designed to improve accuracy, reduce labor intensity, and minimize birds stress."

"We warmly invite all IPPE attendees to stop by to meet our team, explore our syringe product line, and discover how we can support your poultry health management goals," Nechmad added. "Our team will be available to answer technical questions, share insights, and help farmers choose the right syringes."

From fixed-dosage syringes that ensure precision to variable-dosage and multi-purpose syringes that offer unparalleled versatility, ThaMa-Vet's products are engineered with the needs of poultry producers in mind. These syringes are made using high-quality materials, ensuring durability and consistent performance under demanding conditions.

ThaMa-Vet also provides accessories that further enhance the efficiency of mass vaccination programs. Whether you are looking to vaccinate broilers, layers, or breeders, our syringes provide reliability and ease of use that is trusted by growers worldwide.

About ThaMa-Vet

ThaMa-Vet specializes in the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art automatic syringe systems and injectors for veterinary and healthcare applications. The company has been servicing poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, and small animal producers globally for more than 60 years, and prides itself on delivering high-quality, easy-to-use, and affordable solutions that enhance animal health and welfare.

