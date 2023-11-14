The Akeyless State of Secrets Management Report: 96% of Organizations are Vulnerable to Breach Due to Mismanaged Secrets

Survey sponsored by Akeyless Security finds that modern DevOps and Multi-cloud environments are susceptible to secrets-related breaches. Over 70% of organizations have had credentials, certificates and keys breached in the last two years

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless Security, provider of Vaultless™ Secrets Management Platform, today released the "2024 State of Secrets Management Survey Report," revealing new insights into the perils of Secrets Sprawl – when enterprise credentials, certificates, and keys remain unmanaged and unprotected. Prominent recent breaches, like those experienced by Microsoft in June 2023 and LastPass and Uber in August and September 2022 respectively, underscore the potentially catastrophic ramifications of this type of vulnerability.

The report was based on responses from 200 CISOs, Directors and Managers in the fields of Application Security, Cloud Security and Information Security, Security Engineers and other senior security professionals in companies with 1,000+ employees, across the US, UK, and Europe.

The inaugural report's findings pose a critical warning to enterprises ignoring these issues.

Key Findings

Secrets Management rises as a Top Priority: 1 in 3 security professionals have ranked Secrets Management among their top 5 priorities.

Alarmed by Secrets Sprawl: An overwhelming 88% of respondents are troubled by Secrets Sprawl, and 96% of professionals admit secrets found scattered across DevOps code, files, and systems.

Secret Leak is a Dangerous Reality: An unsettling 70% have actually experienced secret breaches in the last two years.

Gap in Usage: More than half (56%), are using point solutions that do not have the breadth of Secrets Management capabilities, leaving the majority potentially ill-equipped against sophisticated threats.

Longer time to mitigate: Point solutions are ill-equipped to act fast, resulting in an average of 36 hours for mitigation.

C-suite underestimates time to mitigate: While on-the-ground managers predict leak mitigation to be around 40-42 hours, C-Suite executives expect it to be notably less, potentially underestimating the gravity.

C-Suite Strong demand for Secrets Management solutions: An impressive wave of 34% practitioners are planning to implement a centralized enterprise solution for Secrets Management by 2024.

"Evidently, secrets management is an urgent and critical priority for enterprise security practitioners and leaders," said Oded Hareven, Co-Founder and CEO of Akeyless Security. "Existing solutions in the market are complex, expensive, and do not scale easily. The Akeyless Vaultless Platform is the broadest in functionality, strongest in security, and fastest to deploy for your secrets management needs. Our customers have witnessed a 70% lower TCO compared to conventional Vaults."

