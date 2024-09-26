THE CHARLES BRONFMAN PRIZE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN IMPACT

Hosted at the Jewish Museum in New York City during the United Nations General Assembly Week from September 22nd to September 25th, The Charles Bronfman Prize convened the Laureates to collaborate—sharing stories about their efforts to drive change, curate solutions and meet needs globally, while also recognizing the added resilience required of humanitarian leaders today.

"Caring about something enough to truly dedicate yourself to help those in need and solve the problems of the world is no small matter," said Charles Bronfman, philanthropist and the namesake of the Prize. "I continue to be in awe of all of the Laureates. Their shared connection and their desire to have meaningful impact in our complex world was moving beyond measure. I know they inspired me but more importantly, I believe their shared stories ignited new ideas and continue to inspire the next generation of humanitarians."

The extensive anniversary programming spotlighting Prize Laureates included:

A talk from Etgar Keret, author and 2016 Prize Laureate;

A conversation on disability rights with Eric Rosenthal , founder and Executive Director of Disability Rights International and the 2013 Prize Laureate;

, founder and Executive Director of Disability Rights International and the 2013 Prize Laureate; Reflections on the mental health crisis in Israel from Dr. Amitai Ziv , founder of MSR, The Israel Center for Medical Simulation and the 2007 Prize Laureate as well as a Prize Judge, with an introduction by Dr. Ari Johnson , 2021 Prize Laureate and co-founder/CEO of Muso;

from Dr. , founder of MSR, The Israel Center for Medical Simulation and the 2007 Prize Laureate as well as a Prize Judge, with an introduction by Dr. , 2021 Prize Laureate and co-founder/CEO of Muso; A conversation about forced migration moderated by the 2008 Prize Laureate and creator of the Solar Cooker Project Rachel Andres with Sasha Chanoff , RefugePoint founder and CEO and the 2010 Prize Laureate, Becca Heller , International Refugee Assistance Project co-founder and CEO and the 2015 Prize Laureate, and David Lubell , Chairman Emeritus of Welcoming America and the 2017 Prize Laureate;

, RefugePoint founder and CEO and the 2010 Prize Laureate, , International Refugee Assistance Project co-founder and CEO and the 2015 Prize Laureate, and , Chairman Emeritus of Welcoming America and the 2017 Prize Laureate; A roundtable discussion with Jay Feinberg, founder and CEO of Gift of Life and the inaugural Prize Laureate in 2004; celebrating the 500th successful transplant because of the groundbreaking partnership between Birthright and Gift of Life;

A conversation on young global leaders and social justice organizations introduced by Canadian jurist and Prize judge the Honorable Justice Rosalie Abella , and moderated by Amy Bach , CEO of Measures for Justice with the 2018 Prize Laureate with Jared Genser , a human rights lawyer and the 2010 Prize Laureate, David Hertz , Co-founder of Gastromotiva and the 2019 Prize Laureate, and Nik Kafka , founder and CEO of Teach a Man to Fish and the 2022 Prize Laureate;

, and moderated by , CEO of Measures for Justice with the 2018 Prize Laureate with , a human rights lawyer and the 2010 Prize Laureate, , Co-founder of Gastromotiva and the 2019 Prize Laureate, and , founder and CEO of Teach a Man to Fish and the 2022 Prize Laureate; Professor Alon Tal, environmentalist and 2005 Prize Laureate speaking on mobilizing a global Jewish response to the climate crisis, sharing an overview of his book "Making Climate Tech Work: Policies that Drive Innovation" and opening a panel on the topic with Adamah CEO Jakir Manela , Adamah NY Director Dr. Shahar Sadeh , Michael Sonnenfeldt of the Jewish Climate Trust, and Columbia University Adamah campus chapter leader Claudia Sachs ;

, Adamah NY Director Dr. , of the Jewish Climate Trust, and Adamah campus chapter leader ; And remarks from Karen Tal , Director General of Amal Education Network and the 2011 Prize Laureate alongside Israeli dignitary and Prize judge the Honorable Dan Meridor and Yotam Polizer, CEO of IsraAid and the 2023 Prize Laureate. Throughout the week, the Laureates' stories and impact were also amplified through a dedicated exhibit in the museum.

"It was both humbling and heartening to witness the Laureate community come together this week. Being a humanitarian is a selfless commitment to make the world better, and the passion and dedication of these young leaders especially in today's ever-challenging geopolitical environment, is awe-inspiring. This anniversary was a celebration of the immeasurable impact of the last two decades of laureates," said Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Stephen Bronfman, Charles Bronfman's children who along with their spouses, Andrew Hauptman and Claudine Blondin Bronfman, established The Charles Bronfman Prize in 2004 to honor his legacy on his 70th birthday.

The Charles Bronfman Prize is currently accepting nominations for the next Prize Laureate, who will be announced in January 2025. From now through October 9, changemakers can be nominated through the Prize's website, thecharlesbronfmanprize.org/nominate.

About The Charles Bronfman Prize

The Charles Bronfman Prize is an award of $100,000 presented to a humanitarian under the age of fifty whose innovative work, fueled by their Jewish values, has significantly improved the world. The Prize was founded in 2004 by Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Stephen Bronfman, together with their spouses, Andrew Hauptman and Claudine Blondin Bronfman, to honor their father on his 70th birthday. After hundreds of nominations from all over the world, The Charles Bronfman Prize has not just supported individual humanitarians, but it has created a fellowship that embodies the spirit, values and beliefs that have defined Charles Bronfman's life.

