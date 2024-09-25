The Israel Securities Authority Approval for the updating of The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange custody fee

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the report dated July 18, 2024 (reference no.: 2024-01- 076141) ("the Report"), The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE") (TASE:TASE) hereby announces that, on Sep 25, 2024, an approval was received from the Israel Securities Authority for the updating of the custody fee (account management fees) that the TASE Clearing House charges from Clearing House members that are not exclusively custodians, following the approval of said update by the Board of Directors of TASE. Upon receiving the approval of the Israel Securities Authority, the custody fee (account management fees) shall be updated in three annual steps: the first step will commence on 1.1.2025, the second at the end of a year of said date, and the third at the end of two years of said date.

For additional information, find the Report>

Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.