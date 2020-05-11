The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules First Quarter 2020 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 will be published on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after market close.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the first quarter of 2020 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda van der Walde, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180644

US: 1-888-281-1167 (toll free)

Canada: 1-888-604-5839 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-5108 (toll free)

All other Locations: +972-3-9180644

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website, in both Hebrew and English, shortly before the conference call and, subsequently, also on the Company's website, under investor Relations, whose address is: https://info.tase.co.il/Eng/about_tase/IR/news/2020/Pages/2020.aspx but only in English.

A day after the call, a recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website (whose address is: https://info.tase.co.il/Eng/about_tase/IR/news/2020/Pages/2020.aspx

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 in which full and precise information is presented.

Contact:

Yehuda van der Walde

EVP, CFO

Tel: +972 76 8160442

[email protected]

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.