The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules First Quarter 2026 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 12, 2026

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Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

14 Apr, 2026, 19:24 IDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2026 will be published on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, after market close.

The financial statements and the investors presentation will be posted on TASE's MAYA website as well as on the website of the Israel Securities Authority (MAGNA) and under Investor Relations in TASE's website, at https://ir.tase.co.il/eng.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the first quarter of 2026 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda Ben-Ezra, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180609
US: 1-866-744-5399 (toll free)
Canada: 1--888-604-5839 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-917-5108  (toll free)
All other Locations:  + 972-3-9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA), on the MAYA website and on the Company's website. A day after the call, a recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under "News" in the Investor Relations area.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2026 in which full and precise information is presented.

https://maya.tase.co.il/he/reports/1734987

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange will be happy to assist interested parties in initiating contact with our listed companies. Reach out to us for help connecting with the most relevant executives in these companies: 

Tom Alhadif,
Head of Market Development
Tel: +972 76 8160485
[email protected]

Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
[email protected]

SOURCE Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

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