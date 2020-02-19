The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 are expected to be published on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after market close.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:30 PM (Israeli time) on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the year of 2019 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda van der Walda, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (No passcode required):

Israel: 03-918-0644

US: 1-888-668-9141 (toll free)

Canada: 1-866-485-2399 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-5108 (toll free)

All other Locations: +972-3-918-0644

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website, in both Hebrew and English, shortly before the conference call and subsequently, also on the Company's website, under investor Relations, whose address is:



http://info.tase.co.il/Eng/about_tase/IR/news/2020/Pages/2020.aspx. Only in English.

A day after the call, a recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website whose address is: https://info.tase.co.il/Heb/about_tase/news/2020/Pages/2020.aspx.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, in which full and precise information is presented.

For more information on the company, please find the link to the investor relations: https://ir.tase.co.il/en/

Contact:

Yehuda van der Walde,

EVP, CFO

Tel: +972 76 8160442

cfo@tase.co.il

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

tase.ir@tase.co.il

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

