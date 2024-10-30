The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

30 Oct, 2024, 19:34 IST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024 will be published on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after market close.

The financial statements and the investors presentation will be posted on TASE's MAYA website as well as on the website of the Israel Securities Authority (MAGNA) and under Investor Relations in TASE's website, at https://ir.tase.co.il/eng. The Hebrew reports will include links to accessible reports.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that at 8:00 PM (Israeli time) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, a conference call will take place, in English, in which the Company's financial statements for the third quarter 2024 will be reviewed before the Company's investors.

The Company's CEO, Mr. Ittai Ben-Zeev, and its CFO, Mr. Yehuda Ben Ezra, will host the call followed by Q&A.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (on passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180609

US: 1-888-744-5399 (toll free)

Canada: 1--888-604-5839 (toll free)

UK: 0-800-917-5108 (toll free)

All other Locations: + 972-3-9180609

The conference call will be held in English and will be accompanied by a presentation, which will be reported on the Israeli Securities Authority website (MAGNA), on the MAYA website and on the Company's website. A day after the call, a recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Company's website, under News in the Investor Relations area.

The conference call is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024 in which full and precise information is presented.

https://maya.tase.co.il/en/reports/details/1624546

Contact:
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
[email protected]

SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

