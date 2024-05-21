The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the Israel Securities Authority and the Bank of Israel publishes a call for Proposals to examine changing the trading days on the exchange

JERUSALEM, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in collaboration with the Israel Securities Authority and the Bank of Israel, published a call for proposals on May 16, 2024, to examine changing the trading days on the exchange. Two alternatives are proposed: trading from Sunday to Friday or from Monday to Friday.

The aim of the proposed change, among other things, is to align the trading days in Israel with international standards and to improve liquidity and accessibility to the capital market for foreign investors.

The Authority's staff invites the public to respond to the call for proposals by June 30, 2024.

The staff will seriously consider all responses received, and, if necessary, will contact the relevant parties. Additionally, a survey has been distributed to help assess the impact of changing the trading days in Israel. The Authority's staff invites the public to respond to the survey at the following link:



https://surveys.activetrail.com/Service.aspx?__p=yV60v8GtmXlz2HbtaWKKbVI2R%2bAnQerRIro36CZyEgl3eQR4GbHKFEIguDnThd31

TASE PR:

https://www.tase.co.il/en/content/news-lobby/20240516_pr

Contact: Adv. Ron Klein, Deputy Director of International and Market Development, email [email protected]

