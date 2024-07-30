TheLotter Australia expands its offerings with the launch of a new mobile app

Leading online lottery service provider enables Australians to enter international lottery draws online

SYDNEY, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLotter Australia is excited to announce a new addition: a user-friendly mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices. This extension complements the already popular website, offering Australians a simple way to join the world's biggest lotteries and potentially make a fortune.

"With theLotter Australia app on their phone, local players can take a chance at the biggest jackpots worldwide in just a few clicks", says Piers Morgan, Director of theLotter Australia.

What sets theLotter Australia apart

With theLotter Australia app, which boasts the biggest variety of international lotteries, customers can:

Secure a chance at winning huge jackpots effortlessly.

Order tickets which will be matched to equivalent overseas entries. For instance, fill out numbers with PowerLuck and they will be matched to the official US Powerball by third-party agents on your behalf.

Access the matched ticket in your personal account.

Instant display of the winning numbers on our results pages shortly after they were drawn.

Commission-free winnings, after the deduction of relevant taxes.

Customised jackpot alerts for their favourite lotteries.

Given the significant advantages of theLotter Australia's app, it's no surprise that Australians are excited to participate in world lottos!

Get the iOS app or download the Android version.

When a customer wins, they can rely on theLotter Australia for prompt notifications about this good news. Winnings valued at US$ 600 or less are directly deposited into the customer's account. For larger winnings, theLotter Australia provides the physical ticket needed to claim the prize.

About theLotter Australia

theLotter Australia is operated by Gaineroo Australia. Gaineroo Australia Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 is licensed and regulated by Australia's Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

theLotter Australia customers are not purchasing tickets or participating in nominated foreign lotteries. theLotter Australia's Lottery Supplier Service provides customers with the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to official prize winnings in those lotteries, less any applicable taxes.